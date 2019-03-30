0 Drake surprises fans with after-party performance at England club

LEICESTER, England - Fans of Drake were disappointed two years ago when an event at an England nightclub was canceled under short notice.

While there might have been some apprehension, the nearly 2,000 fans who decided to come out Thursday to Club Republic, the same venue as the previous canceled show, heard and watched Drake perform seven songs, including “Sicko Mode,” “Nonstop” and “God’s Plan.”

"It was just packed in there. It was great - the atmosphere was amazing. It's something that's going to be heard about here for a long time,” organizer Sukh Singh told Leicestershire Live. “It was legendary, that room was crazy."

10 @LeicsSpecials assisting tonight with the event at Club Republic where Drake is hosting an afterparty in Leicester. This includes Special's from the city centre and from other areas (thank-you). If you are attending the event tonight please enjoy 🎉🎉

AS/Sgt 5874 👮‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/mMz0KOsmpw — LeicesterCity Police (@CentralLeicsNPA) March 28, 2019

Drake performed earlier that night in Birmingham as part of his Assassination Vacation Tour. That show ended around 11:30 p.m. and Drake arrived in Leicester around 1:20 a.m., Leicestershire Live reported.

Tickets were about $45 to the small venue. Video on social media from the performance shows fans practically on stage with the Grammy-winning artist.

Drake actually came to Leicester my heart ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/GDdTQyJguN — e. (@emmaduruibe) March 29, 2019

