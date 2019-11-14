Facebook bug allows iPhone camera access while scrolling News Feed

Facebook has admitted a bug in the app allowed the social media platform to access the iPhone camera as the user scrolled through a News Feed.
The bug, which is expected to be fixed today, was discovered by a web design firm owner, CNN reported.
It is an issue between the Facebook app and iOS 13.2.2, Forbes reported.
Josh Maddux shared what happened when he moved the screen around on his device to Twitter.
Found a @facebook #security & #privacy issue. When the app is open it actively uses the camera. I found a bug in the app that lets you see the camera open behind your feed. Note that I had the camera pointed at the carpet. pic.twitter.com/B8b9oE1nbl— Joshua Maddux (@JoshuaMaddux) November 10, 2019
He said he thought he launched the camera unintentionally, but then found it a second time, CNN reported.
Facebook confirmed the issue and said a fix is forthcoming.
"We have seen no evidence of photos or videos being uploaded due to this bug. We're submitting the fix for this to Apple today," a Facebook spokesman told CNN.
A security expert recommend that until the fix is rolled out that users deny Facebook access to their iPhone camera.
The issue only affects iPhone devices, not Androids, CNN reported.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}