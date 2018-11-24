Family wants to thank Golden Corral customer who performed Heimlich maneuver on choking baby

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. - The Jarvis family wants to thank a stranger who stepped in to save their choking baby at a Golden Corral in North Carolina on Thanksgiving.
Hannah Jarvis told WLOS that the family was enjoying their Thanksgiving meal at the Hendersonville Golden Corral when her 7-month-old baby, Calli, began choking while being fed mashed potatoes.
While 911 was being called, an alert server asked if there was anyone in the restaurant who could provide aid. That's when customer Deborah Rouse stepped forward and successfully performed the Heimlich maneuver on Calli.
The baby began breathing again after the assistance from Rouse. Jarvis said in a Facebook post that Calli was taken to an emergency room after the choking incident and is "happy and healthy now."
The family thanked and hugged Rouse at the restaurant, but would like to reach out to her again to express their gratitude. They are asking anyone who knows her to contact Jarvis on her Facebook page.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
