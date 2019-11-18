  • Five Below sells items for more than $5

    By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Much like Dollar General doesn't sell everything for a buck, Five Below is branching out, pricing some items for more than the $5 the store's name suggests.

    For the first time in 17 years, the company is charging more for some tech and toy lines than its previous top price of $5, CNN reported.

    Company officials said they tried to absorb the costs, but cannot and still offer the items their customers have expected.

    So for items that cost more than $5, there will be new areas of the store called Ten Below Gift Shop for toys and Ten Below Tech for electronics, CNN reported.

