Florida firefighters rescue the kitten from Orange County blaze

    A cat named Neptune has another eight lives to live, thanks to firefighters with Orange County Fire Rescue.

    When a fire broke out at an apartment, firefighters were able to isolate the blaze to a dryer inside the unit, officials said.

    Rescuers were able to get everyone out, including the resident kitten, Neptune.

    Neptune was given oxygen as a precaution and will be OK, officials said.

