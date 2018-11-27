0 Florida police rescue dog hit by car, left bleeding on roadside

WINTER PARK, Fla. - A 4-year-old Labrador and boxer mix named Vader is happy and healthy thanks to two Seminole County Sheriff’s Office deputies who found him bleeding on the roadside after he was hit by a car.

The Sheriff’s Office reported that, on Sept. 25, a work crew at Katherine Mishon’s home left a backyard gate open and Vader ran out.

Vader managed to get to a nearby road, where he was struck by a car.

>> Read more trending news

Deputy Deborah Kjacibs said she was on her way home after an off-duty detail when she spotted the black dog on the side of the road.

“The dog was not in good shape,” Kjacibs said.

Vader had internal injuries and was bleeding from the mouth. He began convulsing, Kjacibs said.

Deputy Gio Medina arrived to assist Kjacibs, and Mishon found her way to the scene while searching for Vader.

“There was a bunch of light in the middle of (the road),” Mishon said. “The dog had blood that was pouring out onto him, and he (Deputy Medina) said nothing and continued to help.”

“She started screaming, ‘Is that my dog? Is that my dog?’” Medina said.

Vader was stabilized at a nearby veterinarian’s office but was later taken to an animal hospital.

For almost a month, Mishon and her brother nursed Vader back to health.

Mishon said the kindness of the deputies has stayed with her.

“Everyone was there to help and go the extra mile,” she said. “They didn’t have to do anything for this poor dog sitting in the street.”

Vader is now happy and healthy, the Sheriff’s Office reported.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.