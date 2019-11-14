0 Heads or tails? Overtime coin toss on Monday Night Football sparks online debate

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -

First it was the dress. Then it was Yanny vs. Laurel. And now it's heads or tails.

Seahawks backup quarterback Geno Smith's call during the overtime coin toss in Seattle's Monday night win over the San Francisco 49ers has people divided.

The coin flip ended up heads, in the Seahawks' favor, but many people questioned if Smith actually called tails.

Geno Smith clearly said "Heads" but if yall want to make another "blue dress/gold dress" thing then ☕️🐸 pic.twitter.com/qLb6acJtxT — NFL Retweet (@NFLRT) November 12, 2019

Smith poked fun at the online debate in a tweet Tuesday:

HAILS — Geno (@GenoSmith3) November 13, 2019

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll was even asked about the call at his Tuesday press conference:

"It didn't sound like heads when you watch the TV copy. Both the official and Richard [Sherman], they didn't have anything (to say). Richard would've griped, I would think. He would for sure if he heard something different than what happened. I'm going with that more than anything," Carroll said.

Even though the Seahawks won the toss and received the ball, their opening drive ended in a Russell Wilson interception in the red zone.

The 49ers had two drives in overtime before Jason Myers eventually kicked a game-winning 42-yard field goal to give the Seahawks a win.

The Seahawks are now 2-0 in overtime games this season.

Seattle has a bye this week and will travel to Philadelphia to play the Eagles on Nov. 24.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.