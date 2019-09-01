0 Hurricane Dorian: Catastrophic Category 5 storm makes second landfall on Bahamas

Hurricane Dorian was upgraded to a Category 5 storm early Sunday morning as it began lashing the northwestern Bahamas.

>> Read more trending news

The storm is expected to bring heavy rainfall, strong winds and dangerous storm surge to parts of the southeastern U.S. next week.

Here are the latest updates:

Update 2:55 p.m. EDT Sept. 1: Dorian made a second landfall at 2 pm EDT The Bahamas' on Great Abaco Island. With sustained winds of 185 mph, the storm ties with the 1935 Labor Day hurricane as the strongest Atlantic hurricane landfall on record, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The eye of #Dorian has made a second landfall at 2 pm EDT (1800 UTC) on Great Abaco Island near Marsh Harbour. Maximum sustained winds were 185 mph at the time. This is tied for the strongest Atlantic hurricane landfall on record with the 1935 Labor Day hurricane. pic.twitter.com/O9hrotTTbS — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 1, 2019

Update 1:15 p.m. EDT Sept. 1: Historical wind gusts continue as Hurricane Dorian makes landfall at Elbow Cay, in the Abacos Islands of The Bahamas. The National Hurricane Center reported the Cat 5 storm has maximum sustained winds of 185 mph. Wind gusts are 220 mph.

1245pm Update: Hurricane #Dorian has made landfall at Elbow Cay, Abacos. Maximum sustained winds have increased to 185 mph with gusts over 220 mph. https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB pic.twitter.com/VPCBBioZzW — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 1, 2019

Update 11:40 a.m. EDT Sept. 1: Storm surge and hurricane watch advisories have been placed for parts of Florida's east coast as Hurricane Dorian's maximum sustained winds have increased to 180 mph.

Here are the latest Key Messages on Hurricane #Dorian. Storm surge and hurricane watches have been issued for portions of the Florida east coast. The latest full advisory is available at https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB pic.twitter.com/d6VjAX38lA — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 1, 2019

Update 9:40 a.m. EDT Sept. 1: Maximum sustained winds of Hurricane Dorian have increased to 175 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center. The eye wall is approaching The Bahamas' Abaco Islands in a life-threatening situation.

"Residents there should take immediate shelter," the NHC update statement said. "Do not venture into the eye if it passes over your location."

The NHC said the hazards of wind gusts over 200 mph and storm surge 15 to 20 feet above normal tide levels with higher waves "will cause extreme destruction in the affected areas.and will continue for several hours."

The eyewall of #Dorian is reaching the Abaco Islands. Residents there should take immediate shelter. Maximum winds have increased to near 175 mph with gusts over 200 mph. Extreme winds and storm surge will continue for several hours. https://t.co/PO7fEoxAde pic.twitter.com/83lndMA1WP — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 1, 2019

Update 8:05 a.m. EDT Sept. 1: Hurricane Dorian was upgraded to a Category 5 storm early Sunday as the eyewall of the "now catastrophic" system approached the Great Abaco Island in the northwestern Bahamas, according to the 8 a.m. EDT intermediate advisory by the National Hurricane Center.

At 8 a.m., the center of the storm was 35 miles east of the Great Abaco Island and 225 miles east of West Palm Beach, Florida. Winds were approaching 160 mph, the NHC said.

A tropical storm warning remains in effect from Deerfield Beach to Sebastian Inlet on Florida's east coast, and a tropical storm warning means tropical storm conditions are expected within the next 36 hours.

A tropical storm watch is still in effect Deerfield Beach south to Golden Beach in Miami-Dade County, the NHC said.

NEW: #Dorian is now a category 5 #hurricane with 160 mph sustained winds. The eyewall of this catastrophic hurricane is about to hit the Abaco Islands with devastating winds. Next advisory: https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB pic.twitter.com/oFspgN0XbT — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 1, 2019

Update 5:05 a.m. EDT Sept. 1: The outer bands of Hurricane Dorian are beginning to impact the Bahamas, and portions of Florida's east coast were upgraded to a tropical storm warning as the dangerous Category 4 storm shifted more to the west, according to the 5 a.m. advisory by the National Hurricane Center.

The storm maintained sustained maximum winds of 150 mph with gusts up to 185 mph, the NHC said. Dorian continues to move west at 8 mph and is located 255 miles east of West Palm Beach, Florida, and 70 miles east of Great Abaco Island in the Bahamas.

A tropical storm watch from Deerfield Beach to Sebastian Inlet on Florida's east coast was upgraded to a tropical storm warning, the NHC said. A tropical storm warning means tropical storm conditions are expected within the next 36 hours.

A tropical storm watch has been posted from Deerfield Beach south to Golden Beach in Miami-Dade County, the NHC said.

A hurricane warning remains in effect in the northwestern Bahamas, and a hurricane watch remains in effect for Andros Island.

Forecasters at the NHC believe Dorian will take a gradual turn to the northwest after a slow movement to the west Sunday.

Hurricane conditions are expected later Sunday in the Bahamas, the NHC reported.

A Tropical Storm Warning is now in effect for Hurricane #Dorian north of Deerfield Beach to Sebastian Inlet, Florida. A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect north of Golden Beach to Deerfield Beach. https://t.co/sHeBTaMYMj pic.twitter.com/jrqNXovEG6 — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 1, 2019

Update 1:59 a.m. EDT Sept. 1: Hurricane Dorian remains an "extremely dangerous" storm with "life-threatening" storm surges expected, according to the 2 a.m. EDT intermediate advisory issued by the National Hurricane Center.

Dorian continues to pack maximum sustained winds of 150 mph, the NHC said, and a tropical storm watch remains in effect on Florida's east coast from Deerfield Beach north to Sebastian Inlet. The NHC said the area under the watch could begin experiencing tropical force winds on Monday.

At 2 a.m., the center of the strong Category 4 storm was located 280 miles east of West Palm Beach, Florida, and 95 miles east of Great Abaco Island in the Bahama, the NHC said. Dorian continues to move west at 8 mph.

A hurricane warning remains in effect in the northwestern Bahamas, and a hurricane watch remains in effect for Andros Island.

Update 11:20 p.m. EDT Aug. 31: Hurricane Dorian, described by the National Hurricane Center in its 11 p.m. advisory as "extremely dangerous," is continuing to move closer to the northwestern Bahamas. It's expected to bring "life-threatening storm surge," hurricane-force winds and heavy rainfall to the area.

At 11 p.m., the storm still had 150 mph winds, and was about 125 miles east of Great Abaco Island, Bahamas.

Update 5:30 p.m. EDT Aug. 31: Hurricane Dorian is expected to hit parts of the northwestern Bahamas today, according to the National Hurricane Center's latest advisory. The area is being evacuated, the Assocaited Press reported.

Dorian remains a Category 4 Hurricane with 150 mph winds, according to the NHC. The storm is continuing to move westward at 8 mph, and within one or two days is expected to turn toward the northwest.

"On this track, the core of Dorian should be near or over portions of the northwestern Bahamas on Sunday, and move closer to the Florida east coast late Monday through Tuesday," the advisory said.

A tropical storm watch has been issued for the east coast of Florida from Deerfield Beach to Sebastian Inlet, the NHC said.

Update 2:15 p.m. EDT Aug. 31: Hurricane warnings are up in parts of the Bahamas as Dorian tracks for the islands with 150 mph winds.

The National Weather Service is warning of a prolonged period of life-threatening storm surge and devastating hurricane-force winds in the northwestern Bahamas, including the Abaco Islands and Grand Bahama Island. Officials are warning people to follow emergency instructions.

Here are the latest Key Messages on Hurricane Dorian from @NWSNHC pic.twitter.com/VRiU5VYSJX — National Weather Service (@NWS) August 31, 2019

The NWS is also warning of potentially life-threatening conditions along parts of Florida's eastern coast by the early to middle of next week, but since the storm is forecast to slow down and turn northward just offshore, officials said it's too soon to predict where the greatest impact will occur.

Update 11:15 a.m. EDT Aug. 31: Hurricane Dorian is gaining strength as it churns toward the southeastern U.S. with winds of 150 mph, according to the latest update from the National Hurricane Center.

The 11 am EDT/AST advisory for Hurricane #Dorian is now available at https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB: Dorian's Fury Aiming for the Northwestern Bahamas pic.twitter.com/1UT0vdKCOI — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 31, 2019

The hurricane is moving in a westerly direction at 8 mph, according to the latest update.

The northwestern Bahamas are in the powerful storm's path as the storm tracks directly for the islands, the NHC said.

Update 10:15 a.m. EDT Aug. 31: Hurricane Dorian changed course late Friday night and is now on track for a landfall in the Carolinas sometime on Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Officials cautioned, though, that the powerful storm could still pose a major danger to parts of Florida.

"It should be stressed that the new forecast track does not preclude Dorian making landfall on the Florida coast, as large portions of the coast remain in the track cone of uncertainty," the NWS said on social media.

8/31 8 AM EDT: There's been a notable change overnight to the forecast of #Dorian after Tuesday. It should be stressed that the new forecast track does not preclude Dorian making landfall on the Florida coast, as large portions of the coast remain in the track cone of uncertainty pic.twitter.com/GSds0bKunM — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 31, 2019

The NWS also said gusty winds and swells with life-threatening surf and rip current conditions will impact Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas as Dorian moves closer to land.

Significant impacts could also occur even if the center of #Dorian stays offshore. With the change in the forecast, the risk of strong winds and life-threatening storm surge is increasing along the coasts of Georgia and South Carolina during the middle of next week. pic.twitter.com/7yI3bxa8ti — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 31, 2019

Update 8:05 a.m. EDT Aug. 31: Hurricane Dorian continued to strengthen early Saturday, reaching sustained winds of 145 mph, according to the 8 a.m. intermediate advisory from the National Hurricane Center.

Dorian is moving slowly to the west at 12 mph, according to the NHC.

At 8 a.m., the well-defined center of Dorian was located 445 miles east of West Palm Beach, Florida.

A hurricane warning remains in effect for the northwestern Bahamas, and a hurricane watch is in effect for Andros Island.

Interests in central and southern Florida should continue to monitor the storm, the NHC said. Hurricane watches could be posted for portions of Florida's east coast Saturday, according to the NHC.

Significant impacts could also occur even if the center of #Dorian stays offshore. With the change in the forecast, the risk of strong winds and life-threatening storm surge is increasing along the coasts of Georgia and South Carolina during the middle of next week. pic.twitter.com/7yI3bxa8ti — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 31, 2019

Update 5:05 a.m. EDT Aug.31 : Hurricane Dorian continues to pack sustained wins of 140 mph as the Category 4 storm continues its slow trek toward the east coast of Florida. According to the 5 a.m. EDT advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Dorian was located 470 miles east of West Palm Beach, Florida.

The storm continues to gain strength and has picked up speed slightly, moving west-northwest at 12 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.

A hurricane warning remains in effect for the northwestern Bahamas, and a hurricane watch is in effect for Andros Island.

Some more strengthening is possible Saturday, the NHC said. Hurricane force winds extend outward up to 30 miles from the eye of the storm.

Here are the 5 AM EDT Saturday, August 31 Key Messages for Hurricane #Dorian. A prolonged period of storm surge and hurricane-force winds are likely over portions of the northwestern Bahamas. Visit https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB for more info. pic.twitter.com/aVMKOqAvfn — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 31, 2019

Update 2:04 a.m. EDT Aug. 31: Hurricane Dorian remains a Category 4 storm with sustained winds of 140 mph as it continues to move west-northwest at 10 mph, according to the 2 a.m. intermediate advisory by ​​​​​​the National Hurricane Center.

The storm's latest position is 510 miles east of West Palm Beach, Florida. the NHC said.

A hurricane warning remains in effect for the northwestern Bahamas, and a hurricane watch is in effect for Andros Island.

Update 11:30 p.m. EDT Aug. 30: Dorian continues to strengthen hours after reaching Category 4 status and now has sustained winds of 140 mph, according to the 11 p.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center.

A hurricane warning is currently in effect for the northwestern Bahamas.

The hurricane is expected to slow as it moves northwest, but may continue to gain strength, The Associated Press reported.

Update 9:00 p.m. EDT Aug. 30: Hurricane Dorian has strengthened to a Category 4 hurricane, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The storm's maximum sustained winds are now 130 mph, per the NHC.

Update 5:30 p.m. EDT Aug. 30: Hurricane Dorian is "extremely dangerous" and heading to the northwestern Bahamas, where there is a hurricane warning, according to the 5 p.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center. The hurricane will bring "life-threatening storm surge and devastating hurricane-force winds" to the area, the NHC tweeted.

Hurricane Dorian has slowed to moving 9 mph, but is still headed northwest.

"On this track, the core of Dorian should move over the Atlantic well north of the southeastern and central Bahamas tonight and tomorrow, be near or over the northwestern Bahamas on Sunday, and be near the Florida east coast late Monday," the advisory said.

Dorian is expected to bring life-threatening storm surge and devastating hurricane-force winds to the Florida east coast early next week, according to the NHC's tweet. Prolonged winds and rainfall are expected later in the week.

Dorian is still a Category 3 hurricane, but is expected to strengthen more, the NHC said.

Update 2:10 p.m. EDT Aug. 30: Forecasters with the National Hurricane Center said Dorian strengthened Friday afternoon into a major Category 3 hurricane, as expected.

2 PM EDT: Hurricane Hunter aircraft finds #Dorian is now a major hurricane - poses a significant threat to Florida and the northwest Bahamas: https://t.co/W7hebQVNpu? pic.twitter.com/Z0b9ki11yX — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 30, 2019

"Additional strengthening is forecast, and Dorian is anticipated to remain an extremely dangerous major hurricane while it moves near the northwestern Bahamas and approaches the Florida peninsula into early next week," National Hurricane Center senior hurricane specialist Lixion Avila said in a 2 p.m. bulletin.

Category 3 storms have sustained winds between 111 mph and 129 mph. The gusts are strong enough to severely damage well-built structures, snap or uproot trees and down power poles, according to the National Weather Service.

Dorian continued to travel northwest Friday afternoon at around 10 mph, forecasters said. Officials previously said the storm was likely to make landfall between the Florida keys and the Georgia coast as a catastrophic Category 4 storm.

Update 12:20 p.m. EDT Aug. 30: President Donald Trump approved Friday of an emergency declaration in Florida as Hurricane Dorian continues to barrel toward the state.

The declaration will make federal resources available as state and local officials prepare for Dorian to make landfall in the state. Forecasters with the National Hurricane Center expect the storm to reach the coast early next week as a devastating Category 4 hurricane.

Update 11 a.m. EDT Aug. 30: Forecasters warned life-threatening storm surge, heavy rainfall and devastating hurricane-force winds were likely to hit portions of Florida early next week as Hurricane Dorian continues to approach the coast.

The storm slowed slightly Friday morning, National Hurricane Center forecasters said in an 11 a.m. bulletin. Dorian was moving northwest at 10 mph. Forecasters said the storm would likely continue to slow down in the coming days.

"Dorian is expected to become a major hurricane later today, and it will remain an extremely dangerous major hurricane while it moves near the northwestern Bahamas and approaches the Florida peninsula into early next week," National Hurricane Center senior hurricane specialist Lixion Avila said.

11 AM EDT: Here are the latest Key Messages for #Dorian. For more information see https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB pic.twitter.com/idBYhyvVTn — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 30, 2019

Update 10:45 a.m. EDT Aug. 30: Satellite images of Dorian showed the hurricane was forming an eye.

The formation of an eye indicates Dorian "is intensifying and becoming better organized," according to CNN.

Forecasters with the National Hurricane Center said Dorian could make landfall in the coming days somewhere between the Florida Keys and the Georgia coast as a catastrophic Category 4 hurricane.

Update 9:05 a.m. EDT Aug. 30: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is holding a news conference Friday morning to update the public on preparations ahead of Hurricane Dorian.

Forecasters with the National Hurricane Center said Dorian could make landfall in Florida as a Category 4 hurricane.

Update 8:02 a.m. EDT Aug. 30: Hurricane Dorian remains a Category 2 storm, according to the National Hurricane Center's 8 a.m. intermediate advisory. The storm's sustained winds increased slightly, to 110 mph, and Dorian is moving northwest at 12 mph.

The storm was located 255 miles east-northeast of the southeastern Bahamas, the National Hurricane Center said.

Hurricane #Dorian Intermediate Advisory 24A: Hurricane Hunters find Dorian a little stronger. https://t.co/CSOdLLF50S? pic.twitter.com/w5pn0XzFu0 — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 30, 2019

Update 5:05 a.m. EDT Aug. 30: Hurricane Dorian remained a Category 2 hurricane, according to the National Hurricane Center's 5 a.m. advisory. According to a tweet from the National Hurricane Center, Dorian is expected to develop into a major hurricane -- a Category 3 -- by Friday afternoon.

A hurricane watch is now in effect for the northwestern Bahamas, the NHC said.

Hurricane #Dorian Advisory 24: Dorian Forecast to Become a Major Hurricane Later Today. Hurricane Watch Issued for the Northwestern Bahamas. https://t.co/DfSn2xqLTk? — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 30, 2019

Update 11:20 p.m. EDT Aug. 29: Hurricane Dorian has strengthened to a Category 2 hurricane with winds of 105 mph, according to an 11 p.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center.

"Dorian is expected to become a major hurricane on Friday and remain an extremely dangerous hurricane through the weekend," the advisory said.

The storm is continuing to move toward the northwest, the NHC said. It's expected to move over the Atlantic well east of the southeastern and central Bahamas tonight and on Friday, approach the northwestern Bahamas Saturday, and move near or over portions of the northwest Bahamas on Sunday, per the NHC.

Update 5:30 p.m. EDT Aug. 29: Hurricane Dorian's forecast is intensifying, and hurricane watches could be issued for portions of the Bahamas tomorrow, according to the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center.

There is an increasing possibility of life-threatening storm-surge along Florida's east coast late this weekend and early next weekend, the NHC said. Hurricane-force winds are also possible along Florida's east coast late this weekend and into next week.

Heavy rains are expected over the Bahamas, Florida and the southeastern United States this weekend and into next week.

Update 11 a.m. EDT Aug. 29: Dorian is expected to pass over or near portions of the Bahamas over the weekend as it continues to travel west-northwest at 13 mph, officials with the National Hurricane Center said in an 11 a.m. bulletin.

11 AM EDT: Here are the latest Key Messages on #Dorian https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB pic.twitter.com/Go5d4kvSnk — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 29, 2019

Forecasters said the storm could reach the Florida coast as a Category 4 hurricane with maximum sustained winds between 130 and 156 mph.

Zoomed in look at the new 11 am forecast track for Hurricane #Dorian. Forecast to be a major category 4 hurricane at landfall early Monday morning along the Florida east coast.



The latest at NOON on CBS47 @ActionNewsJax. #FirstAlertWX pic.twitter.com/OpIliaa2tK — Garrett Bedenbaugh (@wxgarrett) August 29, 2019

Update 10:20 a.m. EDT Aug. 29: Officials at Virgin Islands National Park on Satin John said the park saw fairly minor damage as a result of Hurricane Dorian passing through.

Officials said some trees were downed by winds as the storm passed Wednesday.

"Unlike after Irma, all of the trees still have their leaves!" officials said Thursday morning in an update posted on Facebook.

Officials in the British Virgin Islands said they saw little damage across the islands Thursday morning.

Grateful that RFA Mounts Bay & UK assistance was close by in case we needed. Min. Rymer & I went in their heli this morning to assess the islands. Thankfully little damage. pic.twitter.com/r67nOhsVQr — Gus Jaspert (@GusJaspert) August 29, 2019

Officials with the National Hurricane Center said in a bulletin released at 8 a.m. that Dorian was spinning about 150 miles north-northwest of San Juan, Puerto Rico. Officials measured maximum sustained storm winds at 85 mph.

Dorian is expected to strengthen into a major hurricane in the coming days, according to forecasters.

Update 5:20 a.m. EDT Aug. 29: Hurricane Dorian is expected "to strengthen into a major hurricane during the next couple of days," the National Hurricane Center said in its 5 a.m. advisory.

The storm, which is about 150 miles north-northwest of San Juan, Puerto Rico, and 425 miles east-southeast of the Bahamas, has maximum sustained winds of 85 mph, the advisory said.

Currently, no hurricane watches or warnings are in effect, authorities said.

Read the full advisory here.

Here are the 5 AM AST/EDT August 29 Key Messages for Hurricane #Dorian. For more information, visit https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB pic.twitter.com/IPNcswUGBt — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 29, 2019

Update 11:30 p.m. EDT Aug. 28: Hurricane Dorian is continuing to strengthen as it moves northwest, the National Hurricane Center said in an 11 p.m. advisory. The NHC noted the storm as being 90 miles (145 km) northwest of San Juan, Puerto Rico.

"On this track, Dorian should move over the Atlantic well east of the southeastern and central Bahamas on Thursday and Friday," the NHC said.

Parts of the Bahamas and Florida east coast are at risk of storm surge and hurricane-force winds later this week, although the NHC said it's too soon to determine where these hazards will occur.

Update 5:40 p.m. EDT Aug. 28: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for Florida, as Hurricane Dorian continues to gain strength and move northwest.

“Today, I am declaring a state of emergency to ensure Florida is fully prepared for Hurricane Dorian,” Gov. DeSantis said in a statement Wednesday afternoon. “It’s important for Floridians on the East Coast to monitor this storm closely. Every Florida resident should have seven days of supplies, including food, water and medicine, and should have a plan in case of disaster. I will continue to monitor Hurricane Dorian closely with emergency management officials. The state stands ready to support all counties along the coast as they prepare.”

Hurricane Dorian is expected to become a "dangerous hurricane" in the western Atlantic, according to a 5 p.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center. Parts of the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico will experience dangerous winds over the next few hours. Heavy rainfall and flash flooding could continue into Thursday morning, the NHC said.

Heavy winds and rain are expected to occur over parts of the Bahamas, Florida and the southeastern United States through the week, according to the NHC.

Update 2:05 p.m. EDT Aug. 28: Officials on the British Virgin Islands said strong winds and rain are "battering" the islands after forecasters with the National Hurricane Center announced Tropical Storm Dorian had strengthened into a hurricane.

BVI taking a bit of a battering with high winds and rain from Dorian. Emergency crews standing by as the storm comes through. pic.twitter.com/4K98mhOxrB — Mick Matthews (@PolCommRVIPF) August 28, 2019

Royal Virgin Islands police Commissioner Mick Matthews asked residents to stay off the roads as the storm churns in the region.

Storm Dorian is now officially a hurricane here in the BVI - residents need to stay off the roads, we do not want secondary disasters! pic.twitter.com/jPImYMpyhN — Mick Matthews (@PolCommRVIPF) August 28, 2019

Update 1:50 p.m. EDT Aug. 28: Forecasters with the National Hurricane Center said Dorian had strengthened from a tropical storm to a hurricane on Tuesday afternoon.

The storm, which had maximum sustained winds measured at 75 mph, became a hurricane near Saint Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Forecasters expect the storm to continue to strengthen as it spins in the Atlantic, according to the National Hurricane Center. Forecasters expect tropical storm-force winds to begin effecting parts of Florida as early as Saturday.

Tropical-storm-force winds from #Dorian could begin in parts of Florida *as early as* Saturday or Saturday night. Now is the time to begin thinking about what kinds of preparations you might need to make over the next couple of days. https://t.co/f5cqCroirU pic.twitter.com/mIGTVR6SUG — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 28, 2019

Update 11:35 a.m. EDT Aug. 28: The National Hurricane Center updated its 11 a.m. track to show that Tropical Storm Dorian could be a Category 3 hurricane by the time it makes landfall in Florida on Monday morning, WJAX-TV reported.

*11AM UPDATE* #Dorian corrected to potentially maintain CAT. 3 strength at landfall along the east coast of Florida on Monday #FirstAlertWX pic.twitter.com/unKByn9mQJ — Corey Simma (@CSimmaWX) August 28, 2019

Category 3 hurricanes are considered major storms and often leave behind devastating damage with winds as high as 129 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Update 11:10 a.m. EDT Aug. 28: Tropical Storm Dorian strengthened Wednesday morning with maximum sustained winds measured around 70 mph, 10 mph up from the measurement shared by forecasters about three hours earlier.

"Dorian is forecast to become a hurricane later today and continue strengthening during the next few days over the Atlantic waters," National Hurricane Center senior hurricane specialist Lixion Avila said in an 11 a.m. bulletin.

The storm was about 25 miles south of Saint Croix in the U.S. Virgin Islands and moving northwest at about 13 mph by 11 a.m., forecasters said.

It remained unclear whether the storm would affect the U.S., although WFTV reported it could strengthen to a Category 2 storm as it nears the Florida coast.

#Dorian approaching #PR & #VirginIslands, they could leave a small dent in Dorian before it enters the warm Atlantic waters, where it is forecast to intensify to a Cat2/Cat3 hurricane. Still low confidence in long term forecast. https://t.co/waxHhkbUY7 pic.twitter.com/8FpIAbCyKZ — Irene Sans (@IreneSans) August 28, 2019

Update 8:07 a.m. EDT Aug. 28: Tropical Storm Dorian continues to churn closer toward Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands with maximum sustained winds of 60 mph, the National Hurricane Center said in its 8 a.m. advisory.

The storm, which is located about 60 miles southeast of St. Croix, is moving northwest at 13 mph, according to the advisory.

Hurricane watches are still in effect for Puerto Rico, the Puerto Rican islands of Vieques and Culebra, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, authorities said.

Read the full advisory here.

External rain bands associated with TS #Dorian are now affecting portions of eatern PR and USVI.

Bandas externas asociadas a la tromenta tropical Dorian están afectando sectores del este de PR y las Islas Vírgenes Americanas.#prwx #usviwx pic.twitter.com/RKtZ3veWCJ — NWS San Juan (@NWSSanJuan) August 28, 2019

Update 5:03 a.m. EDT Aug. 28: Tropical Storm Dorian continues to loom toward Puerto Rico with maximum sustained winds of 60 mph, the National Hurricane Center said in its 5 a.m. advisory.

The storm, which is located about 85 miles southeast of St. Croix in the U.S. Virgin Islands, is moving northwest at 13 mph, according to the advisory.

Hurricane watches are in effect for Puerto Rico, the Puerto Rican islands of Vieques and Culebra, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, authorities said.

Read the full advisory here.

5:00 AM AST: Advisory | Advertencia #16:



UPDATE| ACTUALIZACIÓN

Now in effect Hurricane Watch for: PR, Vieques, Culebra and the U. S. Virgin Islands.

Ahora en efecto Vigilancia de Huracanes para: PR, Vieques, Culebra y las Islas Vírgenes Americanas. #prwx #usviwx pic.twitter.com/eTP0T0ZckA — NWS San Juan (@NWSSanJuan) August 28, 2019

Update 2:15 a.m. EDT Aug. 28: Tropical Storm Dorian has strengthened slightly, with maximum sustained winds of 60 mph, the National Hurricane Center said in its 2 a.m. advisory.

The storm, which is located about 240 miles east-southeast of Ponce, Puerto Rico, was moving northwest at 13 mph, according to the advisory. Forecasters said Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands would likely start to experience tropical storm conditions later today.

Read the full advisory here.

Update 11:20 p.m. EDT Aug. 27: Tropical Storm Dorian hasn't changed much in strength, but is expected to strengthen before reaching Puerto Rico on Wednesday, according to the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center.

The Tropical Storm is still moving west-northwest at about 13 mph with maximum sustained winds near 50 mph, the NHS said.

Update 5:20 p.m. EDT Aug. 27: Officials have issued a Tropical Storm Warning for Vieques, Puerto Rico; Culebra, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands as Tropical Storm Dorian crosses the eastern Caribbean Sea, according to a 5 p.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center.

Heavy rains and gusty winds have subsided over the Southern Leeward Islands, the advisory said.

Dorian is continuing to move to the west-northwest at about 13 mph, officials said. Its maximum sustained winds remain near 50 mph.

Update 2:20 p.m. EDT Aug. 27: Officials said Tropical Storm Dorian was spinning with maximum sustained winds around 50 mph Tuesday afternoon. By 2 p.m. Tuesday, the storm was about 370 miles southeast of Ponce, Puerto Rico, National Hurricane Center officials said.

Forecasters said the storm was traveling west-northwest at around 13 mph.

"Slow strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours, and Dorian is forecast to be near hurricane strength when it moves close to Puerto Rico and eastern Hispaniola," Stacy Stewart, a senior hurricane specialist with the National Hurricane Center, said in a 2 p.m. bulletin.

Update 11:20 a.m. EDT Aug. 27: Tropical Storm Dorian continued to move northwest Tuesday morning on a path toward the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico, according to the National Hurricane Center.

As of 11 a.m. Tuesday, the storm was about 415 miles southeast of Ponce, Puerto Rico. Authorities earlier issued hurricane watches for Puerto Rico and portions of the Dominican Republic while other nearby locales were under tropical storm watches and warnings.

Forecasters expect the storm to move near or south of Puerto Rico on Wednesday and to be near the Turks and Caicos Islands by Friday.

11 AM EDT: Here are the latest Key Messages on #Dorian. For more information, see https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB, @NWSSanJuan and your local meteorological service. pic.twitter.com/OV3oSK6Eec — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 27, 2019

It was not clear Tuesday whether the storm would affect the U.S., though WFTV reported Florida could start to feel the effects of the storm late Saturday.

8am Dorian Update: Winds still 50mph. 275 miles SE of Puerto Rico. Possible Impacts to Florida beginning late Saturday. pic.twitter.com/zrJgblbq4M — Rusty McCranie (@RMcCranieWFTV) August 27, 2019

Update 8:15 a.m. EDT Aug. 27: Tropical Storm Dorian has moved across St. Lucia and is now in the eastern Caribbean Sea, the National Hurricane Center reported in its 8 a.m. advisory. The tropical storm warning is no longer in effect for the island nation.

Meanwhile, hurricane watches remain in effect for Puerto Rico and portions of the Dominican Republic, while tropical storm warnings are underway in Puerto Rico, Martinique, and St. Vincent and the Grenadines, the advisory said.

Read the full advisory here.

Tropical Storm #Dorian Advisory 12A: Dorian Moves Across St. https://t.co/VqHn0u1vgc — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 27, 2019

Update 5:57 a.m. EDT Aug. 27: Puerto Rico is now under a tropical storm warning and hurricane watch, the National Hurricane Center reported in its 5 a.m. advisory. Meanwhile, the Dominican Republic issued a hurricane watch for Isla Saona to Samana, the advisory said.

The storm, located about 30 miles south of St. Lucia, had maximum sustained winds of 50 mph and was moving west-northwest at 13 mph, the center reported.

Read the full advisory here.

Tropical Storm #Dorian is moving through the Windward Islands. Here are the 5 am AST Key Messages. pic.twitter.com/UKTuhBZnLP — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 27, 2019

Update 11:45 p.m. EDT Aug. 26: The National Hurricane Center released key messages late Monday evening indicating that tropical storm conditions are possible in Puerto Rico on Wednesday.

Tropical Storm #Dorian is passing Barbados. Here are the 11 pm AST Key Messages. pic.twitter.com/ia3dVAO3Gc — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 27, 2019

Puerto Rico governor Wanda Vázquez reportedly signed an executive order declaring a state of emergency according to Axios.

#PuertoRico Gov. @wandavazquezg says she has signed executive order declaring a state of emergency on island ahead of expected arrival of #TropicalStormDorian, which enables activation of National Guard, says island is "ready" for its arrival. — Michael Deibert (@michaelcdeibert) August 26, 2019

Original report: National Weather Service forecasters said in a 2 p.m. advisory that the storm was about 95 miles east-southeast of Barbados. By Monday morning, NWS officials were measuring maximum sustained winds near 60 mph as the storm moved west. Forecasters noted some higher gusts were also recorded.

The center of the storm was expected to be near the Windward Islands in the West Indies late Monday before Dorian moved Tuesday into the eastern Caribbean Sea, National Weather Service forecasters said.

Tropical Storm #Dorian continues to move toward the Windward Islands. Here are the 11 am AST Aug 26th Key Messages. For more information visit https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB pic.twitter.com/SdxmKx3nNM — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 26, 2019

"Some strengthening is forecast during the next few days, and Dorian could be near hurricane strength when it passes through the northern Windward Islands on Tuesday," Stacy Stewart, a senior hurricane specialist with the NWS's National Hurricane Center, said Monday in an 11 a.m. bulletin. "(Dorian) is expected to be a hurricane when it moves near Puerto Rico and eastern Hispaniola."

Stewart described the storm as "a small tropical cycle," with tropical storm-force winds extending outward up to 45 miles from its center.

It remained too soon Monday to tell whether the storm would impact the U.S., WFTV reported.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.