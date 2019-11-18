The annual Leonid meteor shower peaked this weekend, offering a stunning natural light show.
Skygazers took to social media to share their photos of the celestial phenomenon. Here are some of our favorites:
1. San Juan, La Union, Philippines
Photo by @3dr3i, Instagram
Milky Way Galaxy underneath Leonid Meteor! Chamba from last night with all the light and people pollution behind me 😅 #milkywaygalaxy #milkywaychasers #milkywayphotography #leonidmeteorshower #meteorshower #astro_photography_ #astrophotography #astrology #astrophoto #fs_longexpo #ic_longexpo #landscape_captures #longexpo_addiction #longexposure #natgeo #natgeospace #nightscaper #nightsky #spacephotography #starphotography #elyu #sanjuanlaunion #surftownlaunion
2. Jackson County, North Carolina
Photo by @pisgahtime, Instagram
Leonid meteor, captured from Caney Fork overlook at MM 428 on the Blue Ridge Parkway. Beartrap Ridge and Big Beartrail Ridge prominent. #outstandingintheroad #leonidmeteor #meteorshower #blueridgeparkway #pisgahtime #blueridgemoments #blueridgeoutdoors #visitnc #pisgahnationalforest #ncmountains #naturephotography #landscapephotography #blueridgedarkway #astrolandscapephotography #nationalparksatnight #appalachian_explorers #asheville #blueridgemountains #appalachians #blueridgeoutdoors s #romanticasheville #wanderingnature #blueridgeparkwaydaily #landscapephotography #fineartphotography #gooutside @wanderingnaturephotography
3. New Market, Virginia
Photo by @beachbumfotos, Instagram
4. Forgetmenot Pond, Alberta, Canada
Photo by @photohuch, Instagram
Ever yell, OOOHHH did you see that.......!!! As giddy as a school boy, in the middle of a 2 minute photo? So excited you can't think of the word meteor, for about 30 seconds??????? ..... No.... ok.... ...Maybe that was just me last night with 4 other awesome photographers at Forgetmenot Pond in Kananaskis. Thanks Daron, Steve, Glen and Leo for making that a wonderful night, stumbling around the mountains in the dark. Now if I could only find my glove I dropped somewhere out there. My fingers are finally thawed out. lol Doh! But hey I got a meteor shot! Look at the left corner... boom baby! #meteor #astrophotography #forgetmenotpond #winter #roadtrip #visitAlberta #nightphotography #stars #travel #travelphotographer #travelphotos #landscapephotography #photographer #exploreAlberta #mountains #Calgaryphotographer #Alberta #Canada #liveadventurously #welltravelled #landscape #landscapephotographer #kananaskis #canon #sigma #canonCanada #SigmaCanada
5. Lairg, Scotland
Photo by Christopher J. Cogan, Cogie's Auroras, Facebook
Posted by Cogie's Aurora's on Sunday, November 17, 2019
6. Starkville, Mississippi
Photo by David Wipf, Facebook
Leonid meteor from earlier tonight, passing by the Andromeda galaxy. #Leonids #meteorPosted by David Wipf on Sunday, November 17, 2019
7. Molas Lake, Colorado
Photo by @codylooman, Instagram
If you look closely you can see a faint meteor that I was very excited to capture last night. . . . #meteor #meteorshower #molaslake #visitdurango #astrophotography #universetoday #milkyway #astrophoto #astrography #nightsky #nightscaper #starphotography #starscape #longexpo_additction #udog_sky #landscape_captures #awesomeearth #milkywaychasers #natgeospace #starrynight #longexposure #astro_photography_ #ic_longexpo #fs_longexpo #travel #explore
