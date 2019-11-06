Man carrying ax, drugs barges into Tennessee judge's chambers, sheriff says

Tennessee authorities said a man carrying an ax and drugs walked into a county courthouse and entered a judge's private chambers, where he was found sitting behind the judge's desk.
According to Stewart County Sheriff Frankie Gray, Michael Dupont, 46, was charged with trespassing, possessing a weapon, disorderly conduct and drug possession with intent to manufacture or sell, WZTV reported.
Stewart County Chief Deputy Dale Ward said Dupont grabbed a judge's gavel after slipping into the Stewart County Courthouse on Oct. 30, WTVF reported Dupont was carrying a brush hook ax, the television station reported.
Dupont was also carrying drugs, Gray told WZTV. The judge was not in his chambers and court was not in session, the sheriff told the television station.
Dupont was arrested and taken into custody, according to WZTV. It remains unclear why Dupont entered the courthouse, the television station reported.
