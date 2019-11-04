0 Mann Packing voluntarily recalls vegetable products over possible listeria contamination

California-based Mann Packing Co., Inc. announced Monday the voluntary recall of a series of vegetable products sold in the United States and Canada over fears of listeria contamination, the company said in a news release.

The recall comes after notification by the Food and Drug Administration and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency of potential listeria, the FDA said in a news release. The FDA said there have been no reports of any illnesses associated with the vegetable products.

The recalled vegetable products are labeled “Best If Enjoyed By” Oct. 11, 2019, to Nov. 16, 2019, the FDA said in its release.

Products include vegetables sold by Mann under the brand names Del Monte, HEB, Hungryroot, Kroger Organic, Mann's, Marketside, O Organics, Signature Farms, Sysco and Trader Joe's, according to Mann Packing's website. The recall will affect stores such as Trader Joe's and Kroger.

The full list of U.S. products can be found here, the list of Canadian products can be found here.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website, listeria is caused by Listeria monocytogenes bacterium and is usually contracted from contaminated food. An estimated 1,600 people get listeriosis each year, and about 260 people die, the CDC said. The infection is most likely to sicken pregnant women and their newborns, adults aged 65 or older, and people with weakened immune systems, the CDC said.

For any inquiries or comments, all consumers are welcome to call the 24-hour customer service line at 1-844-927-0707 or email Mann Packing Co., Inc. at consumers@mannpacking.com

