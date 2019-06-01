Mega Millions jackpot rolls over, approaches $500 million

No one won the Mega Millions jackpot Friday night, which means the prize for Tuesday’s drawing will approach half a billion dollars.
The preliminary jackpot of $475 million on Tuesday will be the seventh largest jackpot in Mega Millions history, lottery officials said in a statement early Saturday. Officials said the cash payout would be $307 million.
The jackpot rolled over when nobody matched the six numbers drawn -- 7, 8, 26, 65 and 67, and the gold Mega Ball 4.
The Mega Millions annuity is paid out as one immediate payment, followed by 29 annual payments, according to the Mega Millions website. Each payment is 5% bigger than the previous year’s.
Lottery officials said two tickets matched five white balls to win $1 million piece. The winning tickets were sold in New Jersey and New York.
The last Mega Millions jackpot was won March 12 in Missouri and was worth $50 million, lottery officials said.
Other Mega Millions jackpots won this year were $437 million on Jan. 1 and $273 million on March 1, according to lottery officials.
