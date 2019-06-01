  • Mega Millions jackpot rolls over, approaches $500 million

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    No one won the Mega Millions jackpot Friday night, which means the prize for Tuesday’s drawing will approach half a billion dollars.

    The preliminary jackpot of $475 million on Tuesday will be the seventh largest jackpot in Mega Millions history, lottery officials said in a statement early Saturday. Officials said the cash payout would be $307 million.

    The jackpot rolled over when nobody matched the six numbers drawn -- 7, 8, 26, 65 and 67, and the gold Mega Ball 4.

    The Mega Millions jackpot is now estimated to be at $475 million, lottery officials said.
    The Mega Millions annuity is paid out as one immediate payment, followed by 29 annual payments, according to the Mega Millions website. Each payment is 5% bigger than the previous year’s.

    Lottery officials said two tickets matched five white balls to win $1 million piece. The winning tickets were sold in New Jersey and New York.

    The last Mega Millions jackpot was won March 12 in Missouri and was worth $50 million, lottery officials said.

    Other Mega Millions jackpots won this year were $437 million on Jan. 1 and $273 million on March 1, according to lottery officials.

     

