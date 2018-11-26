0 Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to move out of Kensington Palace

With a new home and a baby on the way, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have some big changes in the new year.

Kensington Palace officials announced over the weekend that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are moving out of their current quarters on the grounds of Kensington Palace to a new cottage at Windsor Estate, or about 30 miles from London, ABC News reported.

Prince Harry Markle have lived at Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace since they became engaged last year. Prince Harry lived at the palace with his mother, Princess Diana, where she raised him and his brother, Prince William.

Despite their living arrangements moving from the Kensington grounds, their office will still be at the palace, according to officials there.

St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle was the location of the couple’s wedding in May.

Windsor Castle is the queen’s summer residence, The Mirror reported.

Frogmore Cottage will have 10 bedrooms and a nursery for the royal baby due in April once the renovations that are currently ongoing are done, The Sun reported.

It will also have a gym and yoga studio once it is turned back into a single-family residence. Right now, it contains five units for palace staff, according to The Sun.

Originally, Prince Harry and Markle were to move out of Nottingham Cottage and into an apartment in Kensington Palace but decided against the 21-room apartment next door to the Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, The Mirror reported.

They also have a country home in the Cotswolds that they will keep after the move, The Mirror reported.

