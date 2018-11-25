Mother killed, baby critically injured in crash on interstate in Washington

KENT, WASH. — A crash involving multiple vehicles Saturday night killed a 21-year-old woman and left her 1-year-old daughter fighting for her life at Harborview Medical Center.
The crash happened before 9 p.m. on Interstate 5 near 200th Street in Kent, authorities said.
Troopers with Washington State Patrol said the mother tried to avoid another vehicle that was slowing down in front of her but ended up hitting it and the guardrail.
Troopers said two other vehicles crashed into the mother’s car and one hit the side where the baby was sitting. People stopped to help, pulled the baby from the car, performed CPR and got her breathing before medics arrived, officials said.
KIRO-TV learned Sunday morning that the baby remained in critical condition at Harborview.
No other people were seriously injured in the crash.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}