‘Obviously heartless': Girl, 5, suffers skull fracture after hit on head with glass bottle

CORONA, Calif. - A 5-year-old California girl suffered a fractured skull and collarbone when she was hit by a glass bottle thrown from an SUV on Friday, police said.
Karla Zosoyas was walking home from school with her sister and brother in Corona when an SUV passed the children, KTLA reported.
The bottle was thrown from within the vehicle and hit the child in the head, causing bleeding in her head and nose, the television station reported.
"For my family, everyone's scared and angry, because whoever did this obviously was heartless. They didn't care," Maria Zosoyas, Karla’s sister, told KTLA.
Karla was taken to a hospital, where doctors worked in the intensive care unit to relieve pressure in her skull caused by a brain bleed, the television station reported.
The large SUV was silver or gray, described as possibly a Chevrolet Tahoe, police said in statement posted on Facebook. It had collision damage on the front, driver’s side corner and was fitted with dark six- or eight-spoke wheels, police said.
