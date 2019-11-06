Oklahoma lawmakers want to rename part of Route 66 after Trump

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. - Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, Sen. Nathan Dahm and Claremore Sen. Marty Quinn filed a bill Tuesday to call a portion of Route 66 "President Donald J. Trump Highway."
The renamed section of Route 66 would be between Highland Avenue near Miami and the Industrial Parkway intersection in Ottawa County.
The bill, SB 1089, states that the authors and co-authors must foot the bill for the renaming. The state Senate claims taxpayer money would not be used on new signs if the bill is approved.
Lawmakers could hear the bill as early as February 2020.
