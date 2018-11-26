$siteCallLetter AtlantaPhotos: Snowstorm blankets Midwest, snarls holiday traffic Close Gallery
Photos: Snowstorm blankets Midwest, snarls holiday traffic
- Show Caption ( + )
Heavy traffic is seen on Interstate 190 near O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018. A winter storm is expected to dump snow across the Midwest, on one of the busiest travel days of the year.
- Show Caption ( + )
Snow builds on road signs near Lawrence, Kan., Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018. I-70 is closes from Junction City, Kan., to Wakeeney, Kan., due to low visibility. The area is in a blizzard warning.
- Show Caption ( + )
A plow removes snow at an entrance of the Kansas Turnpike near Lawrence, Kan., Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018. The turnpike section of I-70 remains open. I-70 is closed west of Junction City, Kan. The area is under a blizzard warning.
- Show Caption ( + )
A Pontiac Star Chief for sale is seen in a snow drift along U.S. 75 near Nebraska City, Neb., Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018. Blizzard-like conditions have closed highways and delayed air travel as a winter storm moves through the Midwest.
- Show Caption ( + )
A Chrysler Imperial for sale is seen in a snow drift along U.S. 75 near Nebraska City, Neb., Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018. Blizzard-like conditions have closed highways and delayed air travel as a winter storm moves through the Midwest.
- Show Caption ( + )
Rows of corn stalks stand in blowing snow north of Nebraska City, Neb., Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018. Blizzard-like conditions have closed highways and delayed air travel as a winter storm moves through the Midwest.
- Show Caption ( + )
Anthony Walters of Mission, Kan., wipes snow from a vehicle before loading groceries into it Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, in Roeland Park, Kan.
- Show Caption ( + )
Police from Roeland Park, Kan., watched as the driver of a van tried to a navigate a slick street Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018. A winter storm blanketed much of the central Midwest with snow on Sunday at the end of the Thanksgiving weekend
- Show Caption ( + )
Pedestrians walk as snow falls Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, in Kansas City, Mo. Blizzard-like conditions have closed highways and delayed air travel as a winter storm moves through the Midwest.
- Show Caption ( + )
Workers carry snow shovels as snow falls Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, in downtown Kansas City, Mo. A winter storm blanketed much of the central Midwest with snow on Sunday at the end of the Thanksgiving weekend.
- Show Caption ( + )
Pedestrians walk as snow falls Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, in downtown Kansas City, Mo. Blizzard-like conditions have closed highways and delayed air travel as a winter storm moves through the Midwest.
- Show Caption ( + )
A pedestrian walks as snow falls Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, in downtown Kansas City, Mo. A winter storm blanketed much of the central Midwest with snow on Sunday at the end of the Thanksgiving weekend.
- Show Caption ( + )
Pedestrians walk as snow falls Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, in downtown Kansas City, Mo. A winter storm blanketed much of the central Midwest with snow on Sunday at the end of the Thanksgiving weekend.
- Show Caption ( + )
A motorist drives though a slick intersection as snow falls Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, in downtown Kansas City, Mo. Blizzard-like conditions have closed highways and delayed air travel as a winter storm moves through the midwest.
- Show Caption ( + )
A pedestrian walks as snow falls Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, in downtown Kansas City, Mo. Blizzard-like conditions have closed highways and delayed air travel as a winter storm moves through the midwest.
- Show Caption ( + )
A cardinal stands on a snow-covered perch in Lawrence, Kan., Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018. A snowstorm had the area in a blizzard warning for several hours.
- Show Caption ( + )
It was only the third time Kristin Brooker, now living in Los Angeles, had seen snow, so a selfie was in order Sunday, Nov. 25,2018 with friend Dominic Francia, who grew up in Kansas City. The pair stopped just as the heavy snow began to fall.
- Show Caption ( + )
Electric rental scooters are covered with fresh snow on a sidewalk Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, in downtown Kansas City, Mo. Blizzard-like conditions have closed highways and delayed air travel as a winter storm moves through the Midwest.