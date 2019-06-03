$siteCallLetter AtlantaPhotos: Trump arrives in United Kingdom for 3-day state visit Close Gallery
Photos: Trump arrives in United Kingdom for 3-day state visit
- Show Caption ( + )Photograph by Kirsty Wigglesworth
President Donald Trump waves and he and first lady Melania Trump arrive at Stansted Airport in England, Monday, June 3, 2019 at the start of a three day state visit to Britain. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
- Show Caption ( + )Photograph by Kirsty Wigglesworth
President Donald Trump by Britain's Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt, center left, as he arrives at Stansted Airport in England, Monday, June 3, 2019 at the start of a three day state visit to Britain. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
- Show Caption ( + )Photograph by Kirsty Wigglesworth
U.S. Ambassador to Britain Woody Johnson, right, and Britain Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt chat as they wait for President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump to arrive at Stansted Airport, Monday, June 3. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
- Show Caption ( + )Photograph by Alex Brandon
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive at Stansted Airport in England, Monday, June 3, 2019 at the start of a three day state visit to Britain. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
- Show Caption ( + )Photograph by Kirsty Wigglesworth
President Donald Trump salutes an honor guard as he and first lady Melania Trump arrive at Stansted Airport in England, Monday, June 3, 2019 at the start of a three day state visit to Britain. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
- Show Caption ( + )Photograph by Kirsty Wigglesworth
President Donald Trump waves and holds hands with first lady Melania Trump as they arrive at Stansted Airport in England, Monday, June 3, 2019 at the start of a three day state visit to Britain. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
- Show Caption ( + )Photograph by Kirsty Wigglesworth
President Donald Trump salutes an honor guard as he and first lady Melania Trump arrive at Stansted Airport in England, Monday, June 3, 2019 at the start of a three day state visit to Britain. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
- Show Caption ( + )Photograph by Joe Giddens
Air Force One, carrying President Donald Trump and first lady Melania, arrives at Stansted Airport in England, for the start of the three day state visit Monday June 3, 2019. (Joe Giddens/PA via AP)