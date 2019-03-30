Police use social media to get basketball hoop for neighborhood kids

BRIDGEVILLE, Pa. - A police officer took to social media to help a group of kids play basketball after he saw them using a recycling bin for a hoop.
Within about 15 minutes of publishing the post, a generous donor made their hoop dreams a reality.
Bridgeville police shared a video of officers and firefighters on Thursday delivering the basketball hoop to the neighborhood kids.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}