  Police use social media to get basketball hoop for neighborhood kids

    By: WPXI.com

    Updated:

    BRIDGEVILLE, Pa. - A police officer took to social media to help a group of kids play basketball after he saw them using a recycling bin for a hoop.

    Within about 15 minutes of publishing the post, a generous donor made their hoop dreams a reality.

    Bridgeville police shared a video of officers and firefighters on Thursday delivering the basketball hoop to the neighborhood kids.

     

     

