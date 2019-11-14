Popeyes stabbing: Maryland man arrested on murder charges in deadly chicken sandwich dispute

A Maryland murder suspect is behind bars after police said he stabbed and killed a man who cut in line outside a Popeyes restaurant last week.
According to WUSA-TV, Ricoh McClain, 30, was arrested on charges of first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault and reckless endangerment in the Nov. 4 stabbing death of Kevin Tyrell Davis, Prince George's County police said early Thursday.
UPDATE in fatal stabbing outside fast food restaurant: PGPD investigators located & arrested Ricoh McClain. No further info at this time as investigation continues. pic.twitter.com/bS9IfkFVAI— PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) November 14, 2019
Investigators said the men began to argue as they waited to order chicken sandwiches from the Oxon Hill fast-food restaurant, WTOP reported. Investigators said Davis, 28, skipped ahead of other customers in the 15-minute line, angering McClain, according to WUSA.
"They both then got out of the line, walked out of the front door together, and McClain immediately stabbed Davis," the Police Department said in Facebook post Tuesday afternoon. "McClain then fled from the area."
The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit today released the name of the man wanted for a fatal...Posted by Prince George's County Police Department on Tuesday, November 12, 2019
First responders rushed Davis to a nearby hospital, where he died, WUSA reported.
Police also questioned a woman who was at the restaurant with McClain, but she is not facing any charges, according to WTOP.
