0 Rapper Nipsey Hussle shot, killed in Los Angeles; two others wounded, reports say

Rapper Nipsey Hussle was shot and killed Sunday afternoon outside his clothing store in south Los Angeles, according to media reports.

Hussle,33, was among three people shot in the Hyde Park neighborhood in front of Marathon Clothing Company, which he opened in 2017, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Witnesses told celebrity website TMZ that they heard multiple shots.

Three people were transported to a nearby hospital, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Two victims were listed in stable condition and one was pronounced dead on arrival.

At approximately 3:20 pm there was a shooting reported in the area of Slauson Ave and Crenshaw Blvd. 3 victims were transported to a local hospital where one was pronounced deceased. We have no suspect info at this time and will provide more details as they become available. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) March 31, 2019

Rapper Nipsey Hussle has been shot and killed outside his clothing store. @RickNBCLA reports on the latest from the scene. https://t.co/fRyGFlalZf pic.twitter.com/taKxiVVBFz — NBC Los Angeles (@NBCLA) April 1, 2019

Hussle posted a cryptic message to social media shortly before the shooting.

“Having strong enemies is a blessing,” he wrote.

Having strong enemies is a blessing. — THA GREAT (@ NipseyHussle ) March 31, 2019

Police are investigating the shooting.

Hussle, whose birth name was Ermias Asghedom, was raised in South Los Angeles, and had talked about his early life in a gang during a 2018 interview with the Times.

“I grew up in gang culture,” he said. “We dealt with death, with murder. It was like living in a war zone, where people die on these blocks and everybody is a little bit immune to it. I guess they call it post-traumatic stress, when you have people that have been at war for such a long time. I think L.A. suffers from that because it’s not normal yet we embrace it like it is after a while,” he said.

More recently he was involved in community organizing and helped with a local art project.

Hussle has dropped multiple mixtapes since the mid 2000s and was nominated for a Grammy Award this year for his first studio album, “Victory Lap,” but lost to Cardi B.

Nipsey Hussle was pronounced dead at the hospital after being shot multiple times outside his Hyde Park clothing store https://t.co/CwbLzcAXQc pic.twitter.com/nmuU6fDqwt — Variety (@Variety) April 1, 2019

