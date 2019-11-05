Read: Democrats release transcript of Kurt Volker's testimony in impeachment probe

Democrats released a transcript Tuesday of a closed-door interview lawmakers had last month with Kurt Volker, the former special envoy to Ukraine.
Volker appeared Oct. 3 for an interview with the House Intelligence, Oversight and Reform and Foreign Affairs committees. The committees are spearheading an impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump. Democrats launched the inquiry after learning of a whistleblower complaint filed in August by an official concerned over Trump's attempts to get Ukrainian officials to investigate one of his political rivals, former vice president and 2020 presidential hopeful Joe Biden.
Trump has denied any wrongdoing.
Read the full transcript released Tuesday:
