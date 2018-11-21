Robert De Niro reportedly separating from wife, Grace Hightower, after more than 20 years

NEW YORK - Actor Robert De Niro and his wife, actress, singer and philanthropist Grace Hightower, are living apart and separating after more than 20 years of marriage.
Page Six first reported the news, saying the couple is expected to announce the split in the next few weeks.
De Niro, 75, and Hightower, 63, married in 1997 after meeting in London in 1987, People reported. Together they have two children -- a 20-year-old son named Elliott and a 6-year-old daughter named Helen Grace.
De Niro was previously married to actress Diahnne Abbott from 1976 to 1988. Fox News reported that they have two children together -- Drena, 47, and Raphael, 42. The actor also has 23-year-old twin boys named Julian and Aaron with ex Toukie Smith.
In 1999, De Niro filed for divorce from Hightower and the two were in a custody dispute over Elliott in 2001. They eventually worked things out and the divorce was called off. They renewed their vows in 2004.
Hightower and De Niro have not commented on the reports.
