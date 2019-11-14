Santa Clarita shooting at Saugus High School: What we know about the suspect

A 16-year-old boy shot five people Thursday morning at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, California, killing two before shooting himself in the head, according to the Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Department.
Ambulances were seen leaving the 2,300-student school just as the school day was to be getting starting. Students were seen being escorted from campus with their hands raised.
As of 8:30 a.m. local time, police were warning residents in the area of the school that the suspect was not in custody and to be on the lookout for a teenager dressed in black.
Two other schools -- Rosedell Elementary and Highland Elementary -- were locked down as authorities searched for the shooter.
Here’s what we know about the suspect:
- He is being described by the Santa Clarita Sheriff's Department as a 16-year-old Asian male
- During the shooting, he was dressed in black clothing and wearing a black hat
- He is a student at the school
- He was found at the school's "quad"
- He was transferred to a local hospital
- He is in grave condition
- Today is his birthday
- He used a handgun in the shooting
- He shot himself in the head
- In addition to himself, he shot three girls and two boys; two of the victims, a 16-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy, have died
- He was the only shooter
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}