School surprises mom of fallen soldier with much-needed new car

COBB COUNTY, Ga. -

An annual event honoring veterans in the Cobb County school system in Georgia, included a special surprise for the mother of a fallen soldier.

There were cheers Thursday in the auditorium of North Cobb Christian School. They were not for a sports team, but instead, for a parade of veterans, all associated members of the school community.

Somewhere in the audience of hundreds was Renee Dennis, the mother of fallen soldier Jacob Dennis. He was a graduate of North Cobb Christian School who was killed in the Afghanistan War.

Dennis is an administrative assistant for the athletic director and has needed a new car for a while.

She got one Thursday.

"We've watched Renee and some of the cars she's had, and we thought, ‘You know what? A family that's been through what she's been through and meant to us, what they've meant to us… there's no way we can let her go around here without dependable transportation," said Todd Clingman, head of the school.

As the reflection of a US flag waves in her new windshield, thoughts of appreciation and her son Jacob come in waves.

"He was fun. He was funny. He was the first one to help and the last one to leave," Dennis said.

Clingman said he wanted to bless her, so that's what the school did.

The car is courtesy of Ed Voyles dealerships and several donors who wanted to do something kind for Dennis and her family.

North Cobb Christian School also named its athletic field after Jacob Dennis.

