Sean Spicer eliminated from 'Dancing With the Stars' after 9 weeks

Sean Spicer won't be spicing up the "Dancing With the Stars" stage anymore.
According to CNN, the former White House press secretary, who made it to the ninth week of the reality competition despite lackluster scores, was booted from the show's 28th season Monday night.
Spicer's elimination came after his performances of the Argentine tango and foxtrot landed him and dance pro Jenna Johnson among the bottom two couples, the Washington Post reported. The judges decided to save the other pair, country singer Lauren Alaina and dancer Gleb Savchenko.
After learning the news, Spicer took to Twitter to thank his fans.
"To everyone who has voted & supported me over the past 9 weeks on @DancingABC thank u from the bottom of my heart," he wrote. "I made it to the quarterfinals bc of your votes. I had a blast."
He also gave shout-outs to his family, Johnson, previous dance partner Lindsay Arnold and President Donald Trump, who often encouraged his Twitter followers to vote for his ex-staffer.
