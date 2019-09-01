0 Several injured when stage barricade collapses at Seattle's Bumbershoot music festival

The Bumbershoot Music and Arts Festival hit a snag Saturday evening after initial reports that a stage sign fell on multiple people at the Seattle event.

Officials with the Seattle Fire Department tweeted minutes later that it was a stage barricade that collapsed.

A witness told KIRO 7 there were some tense and scary moments inside Bumbershoot, as well as some chaos.

It happened at the Fisher stage. That area was closed off.

A witness said there were people surging forward as the performer entered the stage. And as people surged forward, it was like a domino effect where one person fell in front of the other. People were getting crushed as something might have fallen off the stage as people fell toward the stage.

The witness said one person appeared to have a broken leg, and he saw blood.

He also said that most people appeared to be OK, but there were some who were lying on the ground screaming. There was some chaos and tense moments.

The witness said that it was incredible to think that people surrounding the chaos did not know what happened inside and thankfully that most seemed to be OK.

Four people were taken to Harborview Medical Center in stable condition and 25 were evaluated, Seattle fire officials said.

Seattle fire officials said there were no patients in critical condition.

Seattle police were at the scene when the incident happened to investigate.

"Saturday night at Bumbershoot Festival there was a steel barricade failure that resulted in several non-life-threatening-injuries," festival organizers said in a statement. "Those injured were handled by on-site medical teams and further treatment was continued at an area hospital as deemed necessary. We are monitoring the situation and will update as we get more information."

