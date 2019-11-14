  • Santa Clarita shooting: Several injured in shooting at Saugus High School

    By: Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    SANTA CLARITA, Calif. -

    At least five people were injured Thursday morning after a gunman opened fire at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita.

    Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies responded to reports of the shooting before 8 a.m. local time.

    Update 12:30 p.m. EST Nov. 14: Parent Brian Skiba told KCBS-TV that his daughter ran into a classroom when she heard shots fired Thursday morning Saugus High School.

    "She heard the shots ... she in the quad, where it started, and ran into the band room," Skiba told the news station. "(She) locked the door behind her and told everybody to get down."

    Skiba told KCBS-TV a police officer was in the band room with about 50 students Thursday.

    "I'm still pretty shook up," Skiba said.

    Update 12:10 p.m. EST Nov. 14: Sheriff's deputies told KNBC-TV that they were surrounding two locations Thursday morning in Santa Clarita, including a home believed to be the suspect's residence.

    KTLA reported authorities believe the gunman was a student at Saugus High School.

    Officials asked residents in the area to stay inside and keep their doors locked as they continued to investigate Thursday.

    Update 12 p.m. EST Nov. 14: White House Deputy Press Secretary Judd Deere said President Donald Trump was monitoring reports of Thursday morning's shooting in Santa Clarita.

    "The White House encourages all those in the area to follow the advice of local law enforcement and first responders," Deere said.

    Update 11:50 a.m. EST Nov. 14: Officials with Henry Mayo Hospital in Valencia said two people were taken to the hospital in critical condition after Thursday morning's shooting at Saugus High School.

    Hospital officials said three other victims were en route to the hospital Thursday morning. Their conditions were not immediately known.

    Update 11:45 a.m. EST Nov. 14: Deputies asked residents in the area of Saugus High School to lock their doors and shelter in place as they continue to search for a shooter who opened fire Thursday morning at the school.

    Update 11:30 a.m. EST Nov. 14: Authorities revised down the number of people injured in Thursday morning's shooting from seven to three, according to KNBC-TV.

    Sheriff's deputies warned the incident was active and ongoing Thursday morning.

    Original report: Deputies said nearby schools were placed under lockdown as authorities investigated.

    Officials with the Los Angeles County Fire Department told KNBC that at least seven people were shot. Their conditions were not immediately known.

    Check back for updates to this developing story.

