0 Santa Clarita shooting: Several injured in shooting at Saugus High School

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. -

At least five people were injured Thursday morning after a gunman opened fire at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita.

Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies responded to reports of the shooting before 8 a.m. local time.

This is still a very active situation. Reports of approximately 5 victims being treated. Parents, deputies are on scene everywhere protecting your children. — SCV Sheriff (@SCVSHERIFF) November 14, 2019

Update 12:30 p.m. EST Nov. 14: Parent Brian Skiba told KCBS-TV that his daughter ran into a classroom when she heard shots fired Thursday morning Saugus High School.

"She heard the shots ... she in the quad, where it started, and ran into the band room," Skiba told the news station. "(She) locked the door behind her and told everybody to get down."

Skiba told KCBS-TV a police officer was in the band room with about 50 students Thursday.

"I'm still pretty shook up," Skiba said.

'I'M STILL PRETTY SHOOK UP': Parent Brian Skiba had just dropped off his son and was returning home when his son called, screaming into the phone about the shooting at Saugus High School.https://t.co/OxjsYfotFt pic.twitter.com/PHaCnB4AUd — CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) November 14, 2019

Update 12:10 p.m. EST Nov. 14: Sheriff's deputies told KNBC-TV that they were surrounding two locations Thursday morning in Santa Clarita, including a home believed to be the suspect's residence.

KTLA reported authorities believe the gunman was a student at Saugus High School.

.@LACoSheriff: Suspect has been ID'd, believed to be a student at Saugus High School. Officers have a search warrant on a location that has been contained https://t.co/9cX2rH5GH9 — KTLA (@KTLA) November 14, 2019

Officials asked residents in the area to stay inside and keep their doors locked as they continued to investigate Thursday.

Update 12 p.m. EST Nov. 14: White House Deputy Press Secretary Judd Deere said President Donald Trump was monitoring reports of Thursday morning's shooting in Santa Clarita.

"The White House encourages all those in the area to follow the advice of local law enforcement and first responders," Deere said.

.@POTUS @realDonaldTrump is monitoring the ongoing reports of a school shooting in Santa Clarita, CA. The White House encourages all those in the area to follow the advice of local law enforcement and first responders. — Judd Deere (@JuddPDeere45) November 14, 2019

Update 11:50 a.m. EST Nov. 14: Officials with Henry Mayo Hospital in Valencia said two people were taken to the hospital in critical condition after Thursday morning's shooting at Saugus High School.

Hospital officials said three other victims were en route to the hospital Thursday morning. Their conditions were not immediately known.

#SaugusHighShooting: We have received 2 patients in critical condition, 3 en route. We will provide updates as they become available. — Henry Mayo Hospital (@HenryMayoHosp) November 14, 2019

Update 11:45 a.m. EST Nov. 14: Deputies asked residents in the area of Saugus High School to lock their doors and shelter in place as they continue to search for a shooter who opened fire Thursday morning at the school.

Shooter at Saugus HS. Several injured. LASD resources on site and searching for suspect. Will be locking down area schools. Advise residents to shelter in place and report any suspicious activity — Undersheriff Tim Murakami (@LASDMurakami) November 14, 2019

If you live in neighborhood s anywhere near Saugus High, PLEASE LOCK DOORS and stay inside. If you see suspect, male dark clothing, in backyards, etc. CALL 911 — SCV Sheriff (@SCVSHERIFF) November 14, 2019

Update 11:30 a.m. EST Nov. 14: Authorities revised down the number of people injured in Thursday morning's shooting from seven to three, according to KNBC-TV.

LA County officials revising number of victims to three. #saugus #schoolshooting @NBCLA https://t.co/IYOmaEfqmn — Adrian Arambulo (@AdrianNBCLA) November 14, 2019 If you live in neighborhood s anywhere near Saugus High, PLEASE LOCK DOORS and stay inside. If you see suspect, male dark clothing, in backyards, etc. CALL 911 — SCV Sheriff (@SCVSHERIFF) November 14, 2019

Sheriff's deputies warned the incident was active and ongoing Thursday morning.

This is an active shooter situation. The suspect described to be a male Asian, black clothing is outstanding. — SCV Sheriff (@SCVSHERIFF) November 14, 2019

Original report: Deputies said nearby schools were placed under lockdown as authorities investigated.

Officials with the Los Angeles County Fire Department told KNBC that at least seven people were shot. Their conditions were not immediately known.

