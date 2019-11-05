0 Texas Amber Alert canceled: 2-year-old Jaya Trevino found, father in custody, deputies say

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas -

Authorities found a 2-year-old girl Tuesday morning, one day after Bexar County sheriff's deputies said her father assaulted her mother and abducted the girl.

According to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office, investigators believe Juan "Johnny" Trevino, 33, fled early Monday with his 2-year-old daughter, Jaya Ailani Trevino, after forcing his way into his estranged wife's home. He also threatened and assaulted the woman, deputies said.

Update 10:30 a.m. EDT Nov. 5: Deputies said authorities found Trevino and Jaya around 8:40 a.m. Tuesday in Bexar County.

"Jaya will be receiving medical evaluations as a precaution, however she is okay," deputies said in a statement posted on Facebook.

Authorities said Trevino was in police custody Tuesday morning.

Original report: Jaya's mother, whose name was not released, said she saw "Jaya's head slam against the door on the way out" as Juan Trevino left the home with the girl, the Sheriff's Office said.

In an Amber Alert issued Monday, officials described Jaya as white with brown hair and eyes. The girl, who is 3 feet tall and weighs 26 pounds, was wearing a diaper and a pink and purple shirt that read, "Big sister," authorities said.

Juan Trevino, who also is white with brown hair and eyes, stands 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds, according to the alert. He was wearing a white cap, a blue Nike shirt and jeans with a black jacket and white shoes, authorities said.

Deputies initially said the pair may be traveling in a black Nissan Sentra, but investigators found the vehicle later Monday, KENS-TV reported.

