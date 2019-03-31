Texas boy missing since 2017 found in Florida, police say

SANFORD, Fla. - A Texas boy missing since 2017 was found early Saturday in Sanford, Florida, according to police.
Officers said they located the missing child, Joshua Graham, 9, inside a suspicious vehicle on San Juan Avenue with his noncustodial parent, Kenneth Graham.
Kenneth Graham left Texas with his son near the end of 2017 without notifying his live-in wife of the decision, officers said.
Officers said Joshua’s mother had sole custody of the child at the time.
Texas law enforcement filed Joshua missing under the status of “abducted by noncustodial parent.”
#Media #Breaking Sanford Officers Locate Juvenile Missing Out of Texas Since 2017 - Chief Cecil Smith stated: “Regardless of the circumstances, the feelings of loss and devastation are indescribable when any child is taken from a parent." https://t.co/BU7M3hnVw6 pic.twitter.com/saJxuv26KH— Sanford Police (@SanfordPolice) March 30, 2019
“Regardless of the circumstances, the feelings of loss and devastation are indescribable when any child is taken from a parent,” said Sanford police Chief Cecil Smith. “The officers and investigators involved in this case are delighted to have played a significant role in reuniting this mother with her child after two long years. I am proud that the officers responding to this call quickly identified that something didn’t seem right, and those instincts led to this happy conclusion.”
Officers said Joshua was taken into the custody of Child Protective Services while waiting for his mother.
Texas may file criminal charges, officers said.
Investigators are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Sanford Police Department or Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS or visit www.crimeline.org.
