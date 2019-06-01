  • Texas couple mauled by pack of dogs at park

    By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    DALLAS - A couple was seriously injured after being attacked by a pack of dogs Saturday morning at a park, police said.

    Officers had to fire on the dogs, described as Rottweilers, when they arrived around 8:30 a.m., the Dallas Morning News reported

    One of the dogs was fatally hit, another was injured and a third was captured, WFAA reported

    The couple was taken to a hospital in serious condition, the Morning News reported.

