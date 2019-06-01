Texas couple mauled by pack of dogs at park

DALLAS - A couple was seriously injured after being attacked by a pack of dogs Saturday morning at a park, police said.
Officers had to fire on the dogs, described as Rottweilers, when they arrived around 8:30 a.m., the Dallas Morning News reported.
One of the dogs was fatally hit, another was injured and a third was captured, WFAA reported.
Happening Now: DPD is cleaning up the scene of a vicious dog attack. Police say three dogs attacked two people. They were taken to the hospital with serious injures. One dog was shot and killed, another detained and the third was injured. @wfaa pic.twitter.com/a3Rk6M6bFY— Cleo Greene (@cgreeneWFAA) June 1, 2019
The couple was taken to a hospital in serious condition, the Morning News reported.
