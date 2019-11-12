  • Too cute: Bridesmaids carry puppies at Florida couple's wedding

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    PLANT CITY, Fla. -

    A wedding day is supposed to belong to the bride. But throw 10 puppies into the mix, and it's a dog day afternoon.

    A Florida couple had their bridesmaids carry 5-week-old rescue puppies instead of flowers at their wedding Monday in Plant City, WFLA reported.

    Andee Ondina married Tina Krasinski at Wishing Well Barn. Ondina, the general manager at Bayside Pet Resort in Sarasota, said she wanted to raise awareness for rescue animals.

    Her wedding day was the perfect, um, pawportunity. She got the puppies from Nate's Honor Animal Rescue in Bradenton, WFTS reported.

    "So my bridesmaids will be holding adoptable puppies with wooden flower collars. ‘Puppquets' I'm calling them," Ondina told WFLA before the wedding ceremony. 

    The puppies are available for adoption, WFTS reported.

