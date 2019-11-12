Too cute: Bridesmaids carry puppies at Florida couple's wedding

A wedding day is supposed to belong to the bride. But throw 10 puppies into the mix, and it's a dog day afternoon.
A Florida couple had their bridesmaids carry 5-week-old rescue puppies instead of flowers at their wedding Monday in Plant City, WFLA reported.
Andee Ondina married Tina Krasinski at Wishing Well Barn. Ondina, the general manager at Bayside Pet Resort in Sarasota, said she wanted to raise awareness for rescue animals.
Her wedding day was the perfect, um, pawportunity. She got the puppies from Nate's Honor Animal Rescue in Bradenton, WFTS reported.
"So my bridesmaids will be holding adoptable puppies with wooden flower collars. ‘Puppquets' I'm calling them," Ondina told WFLA before the wedding ceremony.
THE CUTEST THING YOU'LL SEE ALL DAY 😍🐶 This Tampa Bay bride wanted to bring awareness to the number of shelter animals available for adoption. So instead of having her bridesmaids carry bouquets of flowers, each one carried an adoptable puppy. https://t.co/X5StFAIlk5 pic.twitter.com/ptfs1AWW8m— WFLA NEWS (@WFLA) November 12, 2019
The puppies are available for adoption, WFTS reported.
