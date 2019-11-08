0 Toy Hall of Fame: Coloring books, Matchbox Cars and Magic inducted for 2019

ROCHESTER, N.Y. -

They are the toys that almost all kids have played with at one time or another.

The National Toy Hall of Fame pared down the list of a dozen toys to the final three that will go down in history -- Matchbox Cars, coloring books and Magic: The Gathering card game, The Associated Press reported.

They were announced Thursday during a ceremony at The Strong National Museum of Play in Rochester, New York.

They will be on display with the 68 other inductees into the Toy Hall of Fame like blocks, G.I. Joe and coloring books' partner -- crayons.

Other past inductees include normal toys like a yo-yo and dollhouse along with toys that aren't playthings at face value but help develop kids' imaginations like a cardboard box, inducted in 2006.

As for this year's inductees, Matchbox cars hit the market in 1952. Within 8 years, they were so popular that more than 100 million cars were sold in a year, USA Today reported.

Magic: The Gathering was also so popular that when creator Wizards of the Coast released the card collecting game in 1993, the company couldn't keep up with the orders, according to USA Today.

Coloring books, which are a staple of childhood, now know no age boundaries, with coloring books now being marketed to adults.

So, what didn't make the cut this year? Toys like Care Bears, the iconic Fisher-Price Corn Popper, Jenga and My Little Pony, the AP reported.

