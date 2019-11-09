Train collision causes massive derailment in Pennsylvania

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A collision caused dozens of train cars to go off the tracks in Hempfield, Pennsylvania.
A Norfolk Southern mixed-freight train heading west from Altoona to Conway collided with the back of a Norfolk Southern intermodal train – which caused a massive derailment, officials confirmed.
According to Hempfield Township Manager Jason Winters, between 25 and 30 cars are off the tracks, but there are not believed to be any hazmat issues or other risks to the public.
Officials said no injuries were reported, and no hazardous materials spilled from the derailed cars. The derailment has blocked train traffic on both tracks.
Norfolk Southern crews are now at the scene to handle the cleanup, but it's unclear how long that will take.
According to Norfolk Southern, shipments will also be delayed significantly because of this incident.
The company said shipments heading to the following cities will be delayed at least 18-24 hours: Chicago, Kansas City, St. Louis, New York and New Jersey.
The cause of the initial collision is still under investigation.
