0 Trump says he'll 'strongly consider' testifying in writing in impeachment probe

WASHINGTON -

President Donald Trump said Monday that he will "strongly consider" an offer from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to have him testify in writing as part of the impeachment probe.

>> Read more trending news

"Even though I did nothing wrong, and don't like giving credibility to this No Due Process Hoax, I like the idea & will, in order to get Congress focused again, strongly consider it!" the president wrote in a tweet Monday morning.

....that I testify about the phony Impeachment Witch Hunt. She also said I could do it in writing. Even though I did nothing wrong, and don’t like giving credibility to this No Due Process Hoax, I like the idea & will, in order to get Congress focused again, strongly consider it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 18, 2019

Pelosi floated the idea of allowing the president to testify in writing during an interview Sunday on CBS News's "Face the Nation."

"The president could come right before the committee and talk, speak all the truth that he wants if he wants," Pelosi said. "Or he could do it in writing. He has every opportunity to present his case."

.@SpeakerPelosi tells @margbrennan that @realDonaldTrump has “every opportunity to make his case” against being impeached. “It’s a sad thing,” she says of the president’s actions. https://t.co/E4kvNPowM0 pic.twitter.com/41q6GPl2OR — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) November 17, 2019

Trump testified in writing during special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election. However, Mueller noted in congressional testimony earlier this year that the president was not always entirely truthful in his answers, Reuters reported.

Democrats launched the impeachment inquiry after learning of a whistleblower complaint filed in August by an official concerned over Trump's attempts to get Ukrainian officials to investigate former vice president and 2020 presidential hopeful Joe Biden.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing.

Lawmakers prepared this week to hear from several officials as part of the second week of public testimony in the impeachment inquiry. Officials said U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland, former special envoy to Ukraine Kurt Volker and former White House advisor on Russia Fiona Hill were among those scheduled to appear for congressional testimony this week.

Impeachment inquiry hearings next week:



Tuesday morning: Jennifer Williams and Alexander Vindman

Tuesday afternoon: Kurt Volker and Tim Morrison



Wednesday morning: Gordon Sondland

Wednesday afternoon: Laura Cooper and David Hale



Thursday: Fiona Hill



More details to come. — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) November 13, 2019

© 2019 Cox Media Group.