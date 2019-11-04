Two women dead after truck plunges off cliff

Two women died Saturday after the truck they were in lost control on a winding road and plunged 188 feet over a cliff, police said.
Breeze Kalalau, 23, lost control of the 2020 Toyota Tacoma around a bend on Hana Highway near Maliko Gulch, Hawaii News Now reported.
The truck went over a dirt embankment and landed on its roof and was partially submerged.
Rhe-Zhene Pauilihau, 21, was a passenger. Both women were pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators are working to determine if speed, drugs or alcohol were involved.
