  • Two women dead after truck plunges off cliff

    Two women died Saturday after the truck they were in lost control on a winding road and plunged 188 feet over a cliff, police said. 

    Breeze Kalalau, 23, lost control of the 2020 Toyota Tacoma around a bend on Hana Highway near Maliko Gulch, Hawaii News Now reported

    The truck went over a dirt embankment and landed on its roof and was partially submerged. 

    Rhe-Zhene Pauilihau, 21, was a passenger. Both women were pronounced dead at the scene. 

    Investigators are working to determine if speed, drugs or alcohol were involved.

