Video released of Alaskan father, son killing shrieking bear cubs

ANCHORAGE - The video of an Alaskan father and son who killed a sow and her shrieking bear cubs almost a year ago was released this week after a public records request made by the Humane Society of the United States.

The Humane Society released the video Wednesday after obtaining it from the Alaska Department of Public Safety, KTUU reported.

Andrew Renner, 41, and his son Owen Renner, 18, both of Wasilla, were hunting on Esther Island in Prince William Sound April 14 when they killed the hibernating black bear and her two young cubs, which happened to be collared and under surveillance as part of a state and federal wildlife study.

Video at the den captured the entire incident.

The men ski up to the den and Owen Renner fires two shots at the mother. Andrew Renner then kills the two shrieking newborn bear cubs and throws their bodies away from the den.

Two days later the men return to collect shell casings and to dispose of the cubs’ carcasses.

“They’ll never be able to link it to us,” they are heard saying in the video.

The men were found guilty of killing the bears and lying about it in January, KTUU reported. Andrew Renner was sentenced to five months in jail, fined $20,000 and forfeited property, including a boat. They were both ordered to pay $1,800 in restitution and had their hunting licenses suspended.

“We need more federal protections, not less, to ensure that these types of cruel and horrific activities are banned for good,” the Humane Society said in a release.

