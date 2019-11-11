Watch: South Florida woman drives golf cart on interstate express lane

Commuters on a South Florida interstate highway were surprised to see a woman driving a golf cart in the express lanes. It was scene straight out of Fred "August" Campbell's "The I-95" song in 1983, later popularized by Jimmy Buffett.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the woman stole the cart Saturday rom a University of Miami hospital and steered it onto Interstate 95 in Miami-Dade County, WTVJ reported.
Cellphone video posted to Instagram by onlylndade shows a woman changing lanes in the northbound express lanes of the interstate in Miami. The video has already been viewed more than 97,000 times since it was posted Sunday.
Troopers stopped the woman, who was wearing what appeared to be a pink and white hospital gown, WSVN reported.
The woman, whose name has not been released by authorities, was involuntarily committed to a hospital through Florida's Baker Act, WPTV reported.
The Baker Act allows police, judges and doctors to order people who appear to be mentally ill and pose a danger to themselves or others for an involuntary psychiatric exam, the television station reported.
The golf cart was later towed from the interstate, WSVN reported.
