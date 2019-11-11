WATCH: World War II veteran Pete DuPré, 96, wows NBA fans with harmonica version of national anthem

A World War II veteran's moving version of the national anthem is again going viral.
According to WXXI, Pete DuPré, 96, captivated NBA fans with his harmonica rendition of "The Star Spangled Banner" on Sunday before the New York Knicks faced the Cleveland Cavaliers at Madison Square Garden.
ESPN tweeted a clip of the performance, which came one day before Veterans Day. By 8 a.m. Monday, the video had been viewed more than 500,000 times.
96 year-old World War II veteran Pete DuPré played the national anthem on his harmonica before the Knicks game Sunday 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/hwoVs8F9C1— ESPN (@espn) November 11, 2019
This isn't the first time DuPré's take on the national anthem has made headlines; he also wowed spectators before a Minnesota Vikings game in September and a women's soccer match in May, among others.
❤️😭❤️😭— U.S. Soccer WNT (@USWNT) May 26, 2019
we love Pete so much. pic.twitter.com/Lxd3Xqo9eu
World War II vet Pete DuPré stole the show before #OAKvsMIN even started. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/KD8ues8KDL— Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) September 22, 2019
