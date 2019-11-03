Wawona recalls frozen raspberries because of possible hepatitis A contamination

Wawona Frozen Foods is voluntarily recalling packages of frozen raspberries and frozen berry mixes containing raspberries after it was discovered some of them were potentially contaminated with the hepatitis A virus, according to a news release from the Food and Drug Administration.
The raspberries, sold at Aldi Grocery Stores and Raley's Family of Fine Stores, were recalled Thursday, according to Friday's news release by the FDA.
Products affected include Aldi's frozen "Season’s Choice Raspberries" and "Season’s Choice Berry Medley" products, and "Raley’s Fresh Frozen Red Raspberries."
No illnesses associated with the recall have been reported. the FDA said.
Hepatitis A is a contagious virus that can cause liver disease, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.
The recalled frozen raspberries were imported from Chile, the FDA said. They were packaged and sold in these sizes and included the following information:
Aldi:
- Season's Choice Raspberries (frozen): 12 ounce bags, "best by" date of June, 10, 2021, August 1, 2021 and August 23, 2021. "Product of Chile." UPC Code: 0 41498 12419 9 o Season's Choice Berry Medley (frozen) containing raspberries: 16-ounce bags, "best by" date of July 17, 2021, July 20, 2021, and July 22, 2021. "Product of USA, Chile." UPC Code: 0 41498 31344 9 Raley's:
- Raley's Fresh Frozen Red Raspberries: 12-ounce bags, "best by" date of June 5, 2021 (lot code:20156A04), August 1, 2021 (lot code: 20213A06) "Product of Chile." UPC Code: 46567 00754
Aldi and Raley customers with questions can contact Wawona Frozen foods at 866-913-0667 or visit the company's website.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}