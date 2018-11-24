Workers use swords to thwart men who tried to rob jewelry store

Four men who attempted to rob a jewelry store in Canada got more than they bargained for when employees defended themselves with swords, the Toronto Sun reported.
The would-be thieves used a hammer to break a window at Ashtok Jewellers in Mississauga, Ontario, on Wednesday afternoon, the newspaper reported. Surveillance video showed one of the men crawling into the store, but he was met by the owner, his son and brother, who charged the thief, swinging swords wildly, CTV News reported.
“Four males with their faces covered attempted to gain access to the store by breaking a window,” Constable Akhil Mooken told the Sun on Thursday. “But they were met by staff members inside who were armed with swords and managed to fend them off.”
The four men ran back to an SUV and drove away, the Sun reported.
The store owner’s son told CTV that the decision was a “spur of the moment” reaction.
“We have to defend ourselves,” he told the television station.
