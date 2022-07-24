1 dead, 4 wounded in North Carolina shooting

What To Do If You’re In An 'Active Shooter' Situation What To Do If You’re In An 'Active Shooter' Situation

PINEBLUFF, N.C. — One person was killed and four others were injured after a shooting in a south-central North Carolina city early Saturday, authorities said.

According to the Moore County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a large gathering in the Pinebluff area at 3:28 a.m. EDT after receiving reports of a shooting., WGHP-TV reported.

In a news release, Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields said that Keith Wright Martinez, 29, of Fayetteville, was found dead at the scene from apparent gunshot wounds.

Fields added that four people were suffering from gunshot wounds.

Holly Smith, 50, of Aberdeen, and Desmond Jones, 45, of Southern Pines, were airlifted to the UNC Medical Center in Chapel Hill with serious injuries, They are currently in stable condition, according to the news release.

Calyndell Miller, 24, of Raeford, and Tony Williams, 33, of Southern Pines, were taken to FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst. Both were treated and released, the sheriff’s office said.

Responders and agencies from Aberdeen and Carthage, along with the Pinehurst Police Department, all assisted at the scene, WRAL-TV reported.

It is unclear what led to the shooting, police said. An investigation is ongoing.

