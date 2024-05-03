1-ton steel cylinder from construction site, rolls down hill, hits woman

PITTSBURGH — A woman was killed in a construction accident in Pittsburgh Friday morning.

WPXI reported that a large metal cylinder weighing at least one ton, got loose from a construction site, rolled down a hill, broke through a fence and hit the woman who was on the sidewalk.

It came to a stop on a pickup truck.

The woman had what was called catastrophic injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is believed that she was a staff member at a nearby hospital and was with one or two coworkers when she was hit, public safety officials told WPXI.

UPMC, a local hospital facility, issued a statement saying:

“UPMC is aware of this tragedy and our immediate concern is the safety and well-being of our employees, patients and visitors. While this was not a UPMC construction site, we know this tragedy will impact our campuses. At this time, we have no further information to share.”

Hospital officials did not say if the woman was an employee of UPMC

The construction site is on the University of Pittsburgh campus near Pitt’s Petersen Events Center.

