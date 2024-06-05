2 arrested after cleaning crews find over 200 pounds of meth at Airbnb rental

ALHAMBRA, Calif. — A cleaning crew reportedly found boxes of drugs inside an Airbnb house they were cleaning in Alhambra, California.

The Alhambra Police Department said that officers were called by a cleaning crew who found multiple boxes inside an Airbnb house. When officers arrived, they found around 235 pounds of methamphetamine.

Investigators checked RING camera footage from the house, according to KNBC.

Police said that the suspects were caught using a U-Haul van to move the drugs.

“While Officers were at the scene, the U-Haul van returned to the location, saw your APD, and quickly made a U-turn, thinking they would get away,” police said.

Two suspects were eventually arrested, according to KABC.

“The reported criminal activity has no place on Airbnb and we have removed a booking guest from the platform as investigations continue. Our team is working closely with the host to provide support, and we stand ready to assist the Alhambra Police Department with their investigations,” Airbnb said in a statement to KTLA.

The names of the suspects have not been released.

The suspects have been booked for transporting narcotics, KABC reported.

“It’s an Airbnb, you don’t know who is going to come,” a neighbor told the news outlet. “You don’t know what they’re doing, what their plans are.”





© 2024 Cox Media Group