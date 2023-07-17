2 arrested after man’s remains found wrapped in plastic near a remote trail

MAUI, Hawaii — Police say two people have been arrested after a man was found wrapped in plastic in a remote area of Maui, Hawaii.

In a news release, Maui Police Department said on July 5 just after 4:30 p.m., Wailuku Patrol Officers were called out to a remote trail near Keanuhea Street in Kula about possible human remains. When officers arrived, hunters brought officers over to the area. It was later determined that they were indeed human remains belonging to a 36-year-old man wrapped in plastic.

The victim was later identified as Jonathan Awai, according to HNN-TV.

Police say John Joseph Smith, 58, and Stacy Marie Smith, 48, were arrested on July. Both were charged with second-degree murder in connection to Awai’s death.

John Joseph Smith’s bail was set at $500,000 and Stacy Smith’s bail was set at $100,000, police say.

“The Maui Police Department appreciates the public’s patience in allowing the information to be provided to the public in a way that has not jeopardized the integrity of this ongoing investigation,” police say.

The relationship between the suspects and the victim is unclear. No information about a possible motive or what led up to the man’s death has been released.