2 dead, 3 wounded as car carrying shooting victims is fired upon as they get to the hospital

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Multiple gunshot victims being taken in a private car to a Birmingham hospital for treatment were shot at as they pulled up to the emergency room entrance early Monday morning.

Two of those brought to the hospital died and three others were injured when another vehicle pulled up at the University of Alabama Birmingham Hospital and opened fire on the vehicle bringing the group to the hospital, according to al.com.

It is unclear whether those in the car were injured in the initial shooting, during the shooting in front of the hospital or both.

The incident happened around 2:17 a.m. Monday morning, according to police.

In addition to hitting the car, described as a champagne-colored Chevrolet Tahoe, the gunfire also hit a UAB police vehicle and a hospital window, al.com reported.

Birmingham police Officer Truman Fitzgerald said at least five people were shot in the initial incident that happened on Fifth Avenue North in Birmingham.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office reported that a 33-year-old woman involved in the incident was pronounced dead at 2:30 a.m. and another woman, a 24-year-old, was pronounced dead at 2:55 a.m.

Tehreem Khan, a media specialist at UAB, confirmed that UAB Hospital’s emergency room was subsequently placed on lockdown after shots were fired outside the building, according to WIAT-TV.

Police are still looking for the people who opened fire on the Tahoe.