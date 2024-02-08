2 JetBlue planes damaged in minor collision at Boston airport

Two JetBlue Airways planes were damaged Thursday after they came into contact with one another on the ground at Boston’s Logan International Airport, WFXT reported.

One of the planes — JetBlue Flight 777, bound for Las Vegas — was going into the de-icing pad lane on Thursday morning when its winglet clipped the tail of JetBlue Flight 551, bound for Orlando, Florida, on an adjacent pad, according to the news station.

The collision damaged both aircraft, an Airbus A321neo and an Airbus A321, WFXT reported. Photos obtained by the news station showed some of the damage.

No injuries were reported and both planes were taken out of service for repairs, according to WFXT.

The Federal Aviation Administration told the news station that the collision happened around 6:40 a.m. local time. Officials with the FAA and JetBlue are investigating.

