4 pro athletes homes burglarized; are cases connected?

Police are trying to figure out if a series of burglaries at the homes of pro athletes are connected.

Last week, officials said that the homes of Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce both were broken into last month in Oct. 6 and Oct. 7 respectively.

There was no word on what if anything was taken from Mahomes’ property but police said the alleged thieves got away with $20,000 cash during the break-in at around the time the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the New Orleans Saints was starting in NOLA.

It is also now being reported that Milwaukee Bucks star Bobby Portis’ home was also broken into. Surveillance video showed two men entering his home.

He said on X, “I had a home invasion, and they took most of my prized possessions.”

Portis has offered a $40,000 cash reward for information leading to the return of his possessions, the “Today” show reported.

River Hills police said, “We are looking into all avenues, local and national, and are exploring what similarities there may be,” WLS reported. The break-in happened as Portis played in a game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Mike Conley Jr. was also a victim of a burglary while was at a Minnesota Vikings football game in September, the “Today” show reported. In that case, the alleged thieves took jewelry. Two other homes in his neighborhood were also broken into and jewelry was taken, The Minnesota Star Tribune reported.

“We are aware of some of the other athletes in different states that have had their homes burglarized. Our investigator is working with those agencies and other state and federal partners. We can’t say for sure that they are all related.” police in Medina, Minnesota, told NBC News.

The FBI is investigating the home invasions on Mahomes’, Kelce’s and Portis’ properties, WLS and TMZ reported.





