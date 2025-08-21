Acquitted: Man accused of organizing ambush that killed Young Dolph found not guilty

The man on trial, accused of organizing the ambush that left rapper Young Dolph dead, has been found not guilty by a jury in Tennessee.

Young Dolph was killed during a daytime shooting at a Memphis bakery in November 2021, The Associated Press reported.

He was shot about 20 times, the medical examiner said.

Hernandez Govan was charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.

It only took over three hours of deliberation for the jury to return the acquittal.

The trial was only four days and started on Monday, WHBQ reported.

Prosecutors did not say that Govan pulled the trigger but instead accused him of telling two others to do so.

Cornelius Smith Jr. testified that Govan hired him to “do the hits” and was going to be paid $10,000, the AP reported. The jury did not believe the testimony.

Smith had testified against Justin Johnson, who was found guilty of first-degree murder in 2024 when Smith named him the second gunman.

Johnson was sentenced to life in prison, WHBQ reported.

Prosecutors said the hit was retribution by Anthony “Big Jook” Mims as revenge for Young Dolph’s dis tracks aimed at Big Jook and the record label for Yo Gotti, Big Jook’s brother. Smith claimed Big Jook put the $10,00 hit on Young Dolph and smaller amounts for hits on other artists on Young Dolph’s Paper Route Empire record label, the AP reported.

Smith has not been put on trial or sentenced for his alleged role, according to WHBQ. Prosecutors said they expect to reach a plea agreement with Smith. He is charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder and has pleaded not guilty.

Big Jook was shot and killed in January 2024.

