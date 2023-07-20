American Heartland, Disneyland-sized theme park, to be built in Oklahoma

A new theme park is coming to the heartland of our country.

It’s appropriately going to be called American Heartland and is going to cost about $2 billion to build in northeast Oklahoma, right on The Main Street of America and Mother Road, Route 66.

The park and surrounding resorts will sit on 1,000 acres near Vinita and will be built by Mansion Entertainment Group, based in Branson, Missouri.

The news release announcing the plans said the theme park will be 125 acres and is about the size of the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, or Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California.

The development will open in phases. The Three Ponies RV Park will accept guests in 2025, with 750 spaces for camping, 300 cabins, a dinner theater, an amphitheater, a swimming pool and a clubhouse, KOSU reported.

There will also be a 300-room hotel and indoor water park, USA Today reported.

The park will be broken into themed lands:

Great Plains

Bayou Bay

Big Timber Falls

Stoney Point Harbor

Liberty Village

Electropolis

“The park will feature an Americana-themed environment with a variety of entertaining rides, live shows, family attractions, waterways as well as restaurant-quality food and beverage offerings,” the developers said.

The park and hotel are expected to open in 2026, the “Today” show reported.

It is being designed by former Walt Disney Imagineers and other Disney Parks builders, according to the news release.

American Heartland CEO Larry Wilhite said the company chose Oklahoma because, “The state’s business-friendly approach and innovative partnership efforts have helped make this possible,” USA Today reported.